Norton Home Loans and Habito team up to widen access to first charge mortgages

Mortgage lender Norton Home Loans has partnered with Habito to broaden access to its range of first charge products.

This is part of Norton Home Loans’ plan to widen the distribution of its products so more brokers can access its specialist deals. This includes its recent partnership with L&C Mortgages.

Its first charge products will be made available to a select group of brokers through Habito’s pilot programme, which is live and has completed its first cases.

David Binney, head of sales at Norton Home Loans, said: “We’re proud to join forces with Habito, a well-known name in the digital broker space. It’s an important step for us as we continue to grow our distribution and ensure more brokers can access our specialist products through the platforms that work best for them. The pilot is already delivering results, and we’re looking forward to seeing it develop further.”

Ying Tan, CEO of Habito, added: “At Habito, one of our main aims is to ensure our mortgage experts have access to a broader range of options for customers who don’t fit the standard mould. Norton Home Loans has real strength in the specialist space, and this partnership means more borrowers can benefit from their flexible, thoughtful approach to lending.”

Will Rhind, VP of advice and growth at Habito, said the firm was seeing “increasing demand” from its advisers for options to place cases that fell outside mainstream lending.

He added: “Customers with complex credit or income profiles need lenders who can take a more considered approach, and that’s exactly where Norton fits in.

“The early signs from the pilot have been really encouraging, and we’re pleased to be working closely with Norton to give our mortgage experts greater access to specialist solutions that meet the needs of these under-served segments.”