Norton Group appoints Husband as operations head

Norton Group has hired Amy Husband as its head of operations, as which she will oversee mortgage and loan operations.

Husband will start at Norton Group on 9 June and will be “working closely with internal teams to improve turnaround times, strengthen communication with brokers, and enhance the overall case journey”.

She joins from Perenna, where she has worked for the past four years, and was most recently mortgage operations manager, where she oversaw underwriting, customer care and servicing.

Prior to that, Husband was an application team manager at Mojo Mortgages for around four months, and before that, she was at Atom Bank for around five years. She also worked at INTOUCH Financial Advice for around three years.

Paul Stringer, co-CEO of Norton Group, said: “Amy brings with her a wealth of operational expertise and a deep understanding of what brokers need to deliver for their clients. Her experience in fast-paced, regulated environments will help us refine our internal processes and continue to deliver a responsive, reliable service to the brokers we work with. We’re really pleased to welcome her to the team.”

Husband added: “I’m proud to be joining Norton at a time when there’s a clear focus on improving how we support brokers and their clients. My aim is to strengthen the operations function so that we’re as efficient and effective as possible, while still providing the tailored service brokers value. I’m looking forward to helping drive positive change and supporting the team in delivering great outcomes.”