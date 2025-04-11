user.first_name
Menu

Second Charge Lending

Loans Warehouse welcomes cost-saving digital change to property information in Scotland

Loans Warehouse welcomes cost-saving digital change to property information in Scotland
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 11, 2025
Updated:
April 11, 2025
Loans Warehouse changed the way it processes second charge loans in Scotland, following an improvement to the country’s property registration system.

Second charge brokers in Scotland were previously reliant on manual title searches, and Loans Warehouse said this regularly meant waiting hours for a report and incurring higher costs than their counterparts in England and Wales. 

Many of these cases were supported by specialist lending law firm Wilson McKendrick and its director Allan McKendrick. Loans Warehouse said the firm played a vital role in helping brokers navigate the “cumbersome process”. 

The Scottish property registration system has since been updated, and most properties are now available on the online Scottish Land Information Service. 

Brokers can now access title information instantly for £3 per search. Loans Warehouse said this change could save second charge brokers thousands of pounds each month and improve efficiency in the sector. 

The firm said many lenders had adopted the new process and most of the firms on the Loans Warehouse panel were either accepting the method or actively reviewing their internal systems to make it possible. 

Sponsored

Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

It said this would lead to faster processing times, reduced costs and a better experience for both brokers and their clients. 

The firm said it was “proud to be at the forefront of this industry evolution, ensuring our broker partners and clients benefit from every advancement available”. 

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “This is progress we didn’t even have to fight for – and that’s refreshing. The second charge industry has always been hungry for change, and it’s incredible to see technology naturally aligning with our needs.” 

Related
View All

Second Charge Lending

Second charge mortgage sector sees fastest post-pandemic growth – Pepper

Second charge mortgage sector sees fastest post-pandemic growth – Pepper

April 3, 2025

Second Charge Lending

Fluent Money partners with Compare the Market

Fluent Money partners with Compare the Market

Second Charge Lending

Birmingham is top hotspot for home improvement loans

Birmingham is top hotspot for home improvement loans

April 1, 2025

Second Charge Lending

Together partners with Knowledge Bank for criteria search platform

Together partners with Knowledge Bank for criteria search platform

March 27, 2025
View All
Tags:
Loans Warehouse
property registration
Scotland
second charge