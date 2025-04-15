Second charge mortgage market grows further in February – FLA

The second charge mortgage market continued to grow in February, albeit at a slower pace, with an increase in the amount and value of new business.

Figures from the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) showed the value of new business was 20% higher year-on-year at £156m, while the number of new agreements rose 9% to 3,071.

This was lower than the respective annual increases of 29% for the value of business and 24% for the number of new agreements recorded in January. On a monthly basis, however, February’s second charge mortgage business was better than January’s £146m new business value and 2,907 agreements.

In the three months to February, the value of new business came to £431m and there were 8,483 agreements, 27% and 16% higher than the same period last year respectively.

The value of new second charge mortgage business totalled £1.78bn in the 12 months to February, 26% up on the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of agreements over the period were 18% higher at 36,519.

Fiona Hoyle (pictured), director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market reported further growth in February but at a slower pace than in recent months.

Sponsored Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“The distribution of new business by purpose of loan in February 2025 showed that the proportion of new agreements [that] were for the consolidation of existing loans at 58.1%; for home improvements and the consolidation of existing loans at 22.9%; and for home improvements only at 11.1%.

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”