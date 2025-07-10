West One Loans brings out 97.5% LTV deals and slashes rates

West One Loans has introduced higher-loan-to-value (LTV) deals for second charge, residential and remortgage customers, alongside a raft of other changes.

The higher-LTV range offers up to 97.5% LTV without credit scoring and 6.5 loan to income multiples as standard.

The lender said remortgage customers being able to access the high-LTV deal will allow capital-raising remortgages for most legal purposes.

West One Loans will also allow automatic valuation models (AVMs) to be used as an alternative to full valuations up to 85% LTV for residential purchases, remortgages and second charges.

The firm has lowered residential mortgage rates by up to 30 basis points (bps). For core products, which offer LTI up to five times income, fixed rate pricing starts from 5.39%.

The lender said rates for its LTI Boost range, shared ownership and Right to Buy products will be lowered.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

On the buy-to-let (BTL) side, West One Loans has updated its limited-edition rates, with rates falling by up to 15bps and fixed rates beginning from 2.99%.

The lender has also upped maximum landlord portfolio sizes to £12m from £10m.

The limited-edition product also includes AVMs up to 70% LTV, available for both BTL purchases and remortgages.

These BTL changes are available to individual landlords, limited company borrowers, portfolio landlords and first-time landlords.

Marie Grundy (pictured), managing director of mortgages at West One Loans, said: “These changes demonstrate our commitment to developing a compelling range of specialist lending products designed to meet the wide-ranging needs of residential mortgage customers, second charge borrowers and landlords. Our tailored approach to mortgage lending means our products can genuinely offer an alternative to the high street.

“By increasing maximum LTVs for AVM criteria, together with our innovative fast-track remortgage service, we’re also reinforcing our focus on speed and efficiency for both homeowners and property investors.”

West One Loans recently brought out a new mortgage division, combining its residential, BTL and second charge teams. It also recently entered the commercial mortgage market.