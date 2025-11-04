Exclusive: Selina Finance hires Batte as head of intermediaries

Specialist lender Selina Finance has appointed Matthew Batte (pictured) as its head of intermediaries, this publication understands.

In his new role, Batte will lead Selina Finance’s intermediary proposition, helping brokers “better understand and access the lender’s flexible product range”.

He will work closely with Selina Finance’s sales, operations and marketing teams to “strengthen relationships with key networks” and help brokers integrate the lender’s offering into client conversations.

Batte joins from Pepper Money, where he was a business development manager (BDM) for around four years. Before that, he was a BDM at Optimum Credit for just under a year.

Prior to that, he worked at Shawbrook Bank for more than three years, initially as a BDM and then as senior relationship manager. He has also held senior roles at First Trust Finance.

Henry Vaughan, vice president of growth at Selina Finance, said: “Matt’s appointment is an integral step in expanding our intermediary presence. His experience, relationships and understanding of the specialist lending market will help us engage more brokers and show how Selina’s products can meet a wider range of client needs. We’re continuing to invest in our broker partnerships, and Matt will play a key role in driving that onwards.”

Batte added: “Selina Finance has a clear vision for how flexible lending should work for both brokers and customers. The HELOC and homeowner loan products offer brokers something genuinely different, and I’m looking forward to helping them see how these solutions can support clients’ plans in a responsible, accessible way. My focus will be on strengthening relationships with brokers and ensuring they receive clear, informed support.”

Selina Finance is a specialist second charge lender that specialises in homeowner loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which can support a wide range of financial needs, from debt consolidation to large one-off expenses ranging from £10,000 to £500,000. Interest is charged only on the amount drawn.