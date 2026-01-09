The Brightstar Group makes Clare Jupp MD of School Fees Company

The Brightstar Group has appointed Clare Jupp as managing director of The School Fees Company and wants to work with brokers to support clients funding school fees.

The School Fees Company was launched last year as an advisory service that aims to help manage the rising costs of private education with regulated finance.

Jupp (pictured) is currently chief people officer at The Brightstar Group and will take on the role alongside her existing responsibilities. She spent 15 years working in the education sector prior to joining The Brightstar Group.

She continued: “I’m excited to bring together my experience across education and financial services at a time when families are increasingly looking for structured help to plan school fees.

“As a parent who has gone through the independent school journey, as an educationalist and as someone who has worked for 15 years in financial services, I have a 360-degree view of the challenges that families face, but also knowledge of how we can support them. Education is transformational and it is also about choice. The School Fees Company exists to support parents with their choices and to help them organise their finances in the way that best suits their individual circumstances.”

The firm will embark on “proactive engagement” with parent communicates and school, and work closely with professional advisers, including mortgage intermediaries, wealth managers and accountants.

The School Fees Company will work with brokers, looking at different funding options, helping them understand the longer-term impact on wealth, borrowing and retirement planning and integrating specialist school fee strategies into broader financial planning.

As part of The Brightstar Group, it deals with 83% of mortgage intermediaries in the UK through long-term contracts, so any advisers will have the opportunity to support their client base with this new revenue stream.

The company will look at all finance options, including traditional remortgage, further advance, second charge and equity release.

Jupp said: “They will have confidence that every option that exists will be looked at. We also have solid experience in supporting parents (and others) with the management of school fee planning and have received excellent feedback in response to the service that we provide.”