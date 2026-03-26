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Second Charge Lending

Together appoints Crust as key account manager

Together appoints Crust as key account manager
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
March 26, 2026
Updated:
March 26, 2026
Specialist lender Together has strengthened its intermediary team with the appointment of Annie Crust as a key account manager.

Crust joins Together with more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including over two decades in specialist lending.

Most recently, she served as regional account manager at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), supporting specialist lending brokers and networks with complex cases and structuring solutions in the Midlands.

Prior to HTB, she worked as a national sales manager at MT Finance. Earlier in her career, she was a director and mortgage adviser at Sterling Green Limited.

In her new role, Crust will be responsible for building and strengthening relationships with key intermediary partners, supporting them with specialist lending solutions and helping them with complex cases.

Maeve Ward, intermediary sales director for personal finance, said: “Annie’s breadth of experience across the broker and lender worlds gives her a unique perspective on what intermediaries need from their lending partners.

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“After a lengthy career on the other side of the desk, we are delighted to welcome her to Together. Her deep understanding of the specialist market and her passion for building long-term broker relationships will make her a fantastic addition to our team.”

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