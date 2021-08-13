The concept of a direct relationship with BDMs is in the past – Star Letter 13/08/2021

This week’s comment came from Spinmeister, in response to the article: Excuses for delays only go so far at this stage of the pandemic – Marketwatch 

 Spinmeister said: “Some lenders have used Covid to directly reduce service and standards to brokers. 

“Some bank’s business development managers (BDMs) are now simply order takers. Any concept of a direct relationship with a BDM able to help you with cases is long past.” 

Spinmeister added: “They’ll get their volume, but not any more long-term relationships with brokers wanting to give preferred lenders business due to their service proposition. They’re far too busy to be bothered anymore.” 

