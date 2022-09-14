Cambridge & Counties Bank donates £10,000 to 10 charities

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank (C&C) has announced that 10 charities will receive a share of £10,000

The donation is part of C&C’s One Big Birthday Present initiative, which saw a large number of charities put forward by the bank’s customers, brokers and business partners, with the final 10 being selected at random.

The 10 were the Bodie Hodges Foundation, Cheltenham Open Door, Focus Charity, Forever Stars, Nottinghamshire Hospice, Mill Youth Centre, Prostate Cancer UK, The Bus Shelter, Warning Zone and Acorns Children Hospice. Overall, the bank had over 150 nominations.

One Big Birthday Present was one of several initiatives the bank undertook as part of its anniversary celebrations. Others included a competition at the NACFB’s annual conference in June and a series of events aimed at celebrating the bank’s employees, including the introduction of a long-service reward scheme.

Donald Kerr (pictured) , CEO, Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support these 10 great charities, working closely with our clients and brokers to identify the causes they are passionate about. Overall, our 1oth anniversary celebrations proved to be a great success, with the bank in a great position to continue supporting all our stakeholders.”

In June, Mortgage Solutions reported that C&C’s lending had topped the £1bn mark while the total number of staff at the bank had hit 200 for the first time since launch in 2012.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, this publication noted that the bank had launched a new Value-Added Tax (VAT) loan for real estate investors and business owners buying commercial property.