You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Cambridge & Counties Bank donates £10,000 to 10 charities

by:
  • 14/09/2022
  • 0
Cambridge & Counties Bank donates £10,000 to 10 charities
As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank (C&C) has announced that 10 charities will receive a share of £10,000

The donation is part of C&C’s One Big Birthday Present initiative, which saw a large number of charities put forward by the bank’s customers, brokers and business partners, with the final 10 being selected at random.

The 10 were the Bodie Hodges Foundation, Cheltenham Open Door, Focus Charity, Forever Stars, Nottinghamshire Hospice, Mill Youth Centre, Prostate Cancer UK, The Bus Shelter, Warning Zone and Acorns Children Hospice. Overall, the bank had over 150 nominations.

One Big Birthday Present was one of several initiatives the bank undertook as part of its anniversary celebrations. Others included a competition at the NACFB’s annual conference in June and a series of events aimed at celebrating the bank’s employees, including the introduction of a long-service reward scheme.

Donald Kerr (pictured) , CEO, Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support these 10 great charities, working closely with our clients and brokers to identify the causes they are passionate about. Overall, our 1oth anniversary celebrations proved to be a great success, with the bank in a great position to continue supporting all our stakeholders.”

In June, Mortgage Solutions reported that C&C’s lending had topped the £1bn mark while the total number of staff at the bank had hit 200 for the first time since launch in 2012.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, this publication noted that the bank had launched a new Value-Added Tax (VAT) loan for real estate investors and business owners buying commercial property.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.