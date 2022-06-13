You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Cambridge and Counties marks decade of business with £1bn milestone

by:
  • 13/06/2022
  • 0
Cambridge and Counties marks decade of business with £1bn milestone
Specialist lender Cambridge and Counties Bank said its lending topped the £1bn mark as it celebrates its 10th anniversary in June this year.

The total number of staff at the bank hit 200 for the first time since launch in 2012.

Cambridge & Counties Bank (C&C), which also reached the £1bn deposit mark over 2021, said it had achieved the £1bn lending milestone by early 2022.

The lender specialises in commercial lending and was set up in the East Midlands. Its headquarters are in Leicester and it also has offices in Sheffield, Bristol, and London and a network of relationship managers  across England, Wales and Scotland.

C&C is running a series of events and initiatives to celebrate its 10th anniversary including a social media-based charity donation initiative, called One Big Birthday Present, which will see 10 charities share £10,000. Customers, finance brokers and other stakeholders have been asked to nominate registered charities as part of the process.

Others initiatives include a competition at the NACFB’s annual conference in June and a series of events aimed at celebrating the bank’s employees, including the introduction of a long-service reward scheme.

The bank saw a 47 per cent rise in gross new lending to an annual record of £323m during 2021. Asset finance lending rose 29 per cent in 2021 while finance for the purchase of classic cars and sports vehicles using hire purchase and lease purchase products increased 33 per cent.

Donald Kerr (pictured), chief executive of Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “The world was a very different place when the bank was launched 10 years ago. But despite strong market competition and significant macro-economic challenges, we have continued to thrive because we understand the importance of remaining relevant to both our customers and broker partners.

“At the heart of our success are our dedicated employees and our celebrations will reflect the central role they play. And whilst we continue to invest in technology to underpin our service, we will continue to stick to what we know creates value and long-term growth: one-to-one relationships over the entire lifetime of a customer and to remain the bank of choice.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/