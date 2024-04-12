GetGround becomes AR of Fiducia Commercial Network

Brokerage GetGround Commercial Finance has joined Fiducia Commercial Network as an appointed representative (AR).

GetGround Commercial Finance caters to property investors and landlords to help them access suitable financing.

GetGround Commercial Finance is part of the GetGround group, which launched in 2020 and released its digital buy-to-let (BTL) investment platform in 2022.

The platform sources solutions for clients and helps them to manage their portfolios.

The firm said that by joining Fiducia, it would benefit from access to the network’s whole-of-market lender panel and support.

It will also give GetGround access to lenders that serve international and expat borrowers.

Mark Grant, who was appointed managing director of Fiducia Commercial Network last month, said: “We are thrilled to welcome GetGround Commercial Finance Limited to the Fiducia Commercial Network family as an appointed representative.

“Their commitment to customer satisfaction and expertise in commercial finance align perfectly with our values and objectives. Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional value and opportunities to our clients.”

Marcus Grimshaw, Fiducia CEO, added: “I am delighted GetGround have chosen Fiducia Commercial Network. Their growth and recruitment plans impressed me and are something that resonates with our own strategic objectives.

“We’re delighted that our recent management change has already benefitted the GetGround team. I look forward to seeing their significant impact on helping fund clients’ needs and aspirations.”

Chris Frame, GetGround’s co-head of property BU and head of partnerships, said: “With a community of over 20,000 property investors, we understand the importance of providing financing to our clients that suits their investment goals. We’re committed to providing mortgage options that empower any investor, no matter where they are.

“That’s why we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Fiduciary Commercial Network. Joining the network will allow us to offer whole-of-market financing solutions that fit the unique needs of buy-to-let investors. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing customers with the best possible property investment solutions that enable success.”