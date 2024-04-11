You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

NACFB chair Goodman resign with Cole becoming interim chair

by:
  • 11/04/2024
  • 0
NACFB chair Goodman resign with Cole becoming interim chair
The National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) chair and director, Paul Goodman (pictured) has resigned after 14 years with the trade body.

Goodman’s departure is effective from 8 April, with Adrian Coles, NACFB’s current vice-chair, taking on the role of interim chair.

Goodman has been with the NACFB for 14 years, with a decade as chair, and during his tenure, broker membership has more than doubled from 481 to 1,214 firms.

He has also helped establish NACFB Mutual, which offers competitive professional indemnity cover rates to most association members and added NACFB Assurance, which is a quality marque that aims to become a “symbol of trust and excellence across the intermediary-led lending community”.

The NACFB Broker Academy has also been created to nurture the “next generation of industry leaders” and grow its annual Commercial Finance Expo and established annual broker awards.

During the pandemic, Goodman was also instrumental in implementing a fee moratorium, which “underscored his commitment to supporting members through challenging times”.

Goodman said: “Leaving the NACFB is bittersweet. I am incredibly proud of our collective achievements and the vibrant community we’ve built together. My heartfelt thanks to Norman Chambers, our wonderful staff, and the entire NACFB family – members, patrons, and partners – who have been instrumental in realising the vision we set forth.

“While stepping down was not an easy decision, I do so knowing the NACFB stands strong, ready to navigate the future with confidence.”

Coles continued: “Paul has consistently gone above and beyond for the NACFB, showing leadership and making considerable personal sacrifices to ensure the association’s and its members’ growth and success.

“His passion and commitment have been the driving force behind our many achievements. The board and I are deeply grateful for the foundation Paul has built, setting a high standard for all of us to follow. We thank him for his tireless service and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Norman Chambers, the NACFB’s managing director, said: “We thank Paul for his commitment and leadership over the years. His work has significantly contributed to the development of the NACFB and the broader financial services sector, especially in advocating for the intermediary community and promoting understanding of our members’ work.”

A number of firms have joined the NACFB in the past year, including Lendco most recently.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.