NACFB chair Goodman resign with Cole becoming interim chair

The National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) chair and director, Paul Goodman (pictured) has resigned after 14 years with the trade body.

Goodman’s departure is effective from 8 April, with Adrian Coles, NACFB’s current vice-chair, taking on the role of interim chair.

Goodman has been with the NACFB for 14 years, with a decade as chair, and during his tenure, broker membership has more than doubled from 481 to 1,214 firms.

He has also helped establish NACFB Mutual, which offers competitive professional indemnity cover rates to most association members and added NACFB Assurance, which is a quality marque that aims to become a “symbol of trust and excellence across the intermediary-led lending community”.

The NACFB Broker Academy has also been created to nurture the “next generation of industry leaders” and grow its annual Commercial Finance Expo and established annual broker awards.

During the pandemic, Goodman was also instrumental in implementing a fee moratorium, which “underscored his commitment to supporting members through challenging times”.

Goodman said: “Leaving the NACFB is bittersweet. I am incredibly proud of our collective achievements and the vibrant community we’ve built together. My heartfelt thanks to Norman Chambers, our wonderful staff, and the entire NACFB family – members, patrons, and partners – who have been instrumental in realising the vision we set forth.

“While stepping down was not an easy decision, I do so knowing the NACFB stands strong, ready to navigate the future with confidence.”

Coles continued: “Paul has consistently gone above and beyond for the NACFB, showing leadership and making considerable personal sacrifices to ensure the association’s and its members’ growth and success.

“His passion and commitment have been the driving force behind our many achievements. The board and I are deeply grateful for the foundation Paul has built, setting a high standard for all of us to follow. We thank him for his tireless service and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Norman Chambers, the NACFB’s managing director, said: “We thank Paul for his commitment and leadership over the years. His work has significantly contributed to the development of the NACFB and the broader financial services sector, especially in advocating for the intermediary community and promoting understanding of our members’ work.”

A number of firms have joined the NACFB in the past year, including Lendco most recently.