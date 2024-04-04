Lendco joins the NACFB

Specialist bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) lender, Lendco, has become a member of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB).

Lendco has issued more than £1.5bn since launching in 2018, and the membership is expected to widen its distribution.

Last year, Lendco signed a £250m funding agreement with Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (Santander CIB) to support its growth, particularly in the BTL sector.

Alex King (pictured), executive director at Lendco, said: “We’re looking forward to working with NACFB member brokers who will find our common-sense approach to underwriting both refreshing and rewarding, and we look forward to forging new, strong relationships.”

“Our support of the NACFB cements our determination to continue on our growth journey while offering the very best experience to our valued intermediaries.”

Norman Chambers, managing director at the NACFB, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Lendco. I’m certain their buy-to-let and bridging offerings will be welcomed by our members, who are always keen to broaden the availability of finance solutions for their SMEs, landlords and developer clients.

“With more than 2,500 individual brokers from 1,100 brokerage firms, NACFB patronage will support Lendco’s growth ambitions too.”