Lendco signs £250m warehouse funding line deal with Santander CIB

  • 07/12/2023
Specialist lender Lendco has secured an additional £250m funding line Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (Santander CIB).

Lendco said that the facility will support its growth plans, especially scaling its buy-to-let proposition.

The company’s loan book is nearing £1.5bn, and application volumes in Q4 have exceeded £200m.

Adrian Scragg, director of treasury, capital markets, and ESG of Lendco, said: “This is another important step on our journey to further scale and optimise our funding platform as we position ourselves for a strong 2024. This caps a fantastic year for the team, where we have succeeded in raising over £1.1bn.”

He added: “We are proud to have built a number of strong, long-lasting relationships with our funding partners and we are really excited to begin our relationship with the Santander CIB team – we appreciate the belief they have shown in Lendco and look forward to working with them for a long time to come.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.