Covid-19 crisis will grow demand for digital end-to-end homebuying – Rudolf

However, this suggests that only in the current circumstances might we use the various solutions, systems and processes available to us.

For instance, when it comes to checking and verifying the identity of our clients, ‘needs must’ means firms will use the technology available and instigate an electronic verification system.

But the Covid-19 lockdown might reveal that this method of ID verification is actually the more sensible, digitally-driven solution that will meet all the standards and requirements for the future.

Moving to the future

There were very good reasons why firms relied on paper documentation, signatures, and witnesses.

But now, for example, that facial recognition or digital document verification is available, this has to be the start of a move into the future.

At the Conveyancing Association (CA) we’ve been working with a whole range of trade bodies, organisations and regulators to agree an electronic ID verification standard, as well as maintaining a safe environment in which our member firms can convey, and avoid any fraudulent activity.

The CA has no doubt that the call for a digital end-to-end homebuying process will only grow as a result of Covid-19, and ID verification will play a major part in this.

Preventing fraud

The added benefits to the homemover are, of course, also very attractive.

Gone are the days when they can be expected to take an official document to the Post Office to pay for each one to be copied and each copy to be certified as a ‘true likeness’ of the individual.

And I would suggest that is a very good thing, not just in terms of the customer, but also to the frustration of a fraudster who could easily fake a certification stamp.

It is far more difficult to bypass the security measures of electronic-ID verification incorporating biometric checks.

Anyone who has signed up for Airbnb or one of the new banks will be familiar with the simplicity for the user of proving their identity through an app in seconds. If these customer-centric providers can use this, why shouldn’t we?

Embrace available technology

As many have pointed out, this is not just a solution for the current predicament we all find ourselves in, but could also be a long-term benefit for all stakeholders, including advisers, agents and any other profession that needs to check ID.

A secure process for this, which does away with the need for repetitive checking and re-checking by all concerned, is a necessity.

Happily, all of the solutions are already available and acceptable to all the industry regulators.

We wish the same could be said for witnessing, which will need a change in the law of Deeds.

You may well have read recently of examples where individuals have been signing wills on car bonnets in order that they can be witnessed through the windscreens.

When we have the technology available to do this in a far more convenient and, quite frankly, less risky way, why are we persisting with these methods?

But let’s focus on the here and now and at least embrace the opportunity to eradicate identity fraud in the property industry and take a step towards a better and more secure customer journey now and for the future.