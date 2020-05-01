You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Product transfers are more painful with a broker than direct – Flavin

by: Paul Flavin, managing director, Mortgages Online
  • 01/05/2020
  • 0
Product transfers are more painful with a broker than direct – Flavin
Now, more than ever, product transfers are an important tool in the adviser’s box.

 

Depending on how the current situation plays out, product transfers could be the only option for many borrowers in the coming weeks or months.

Yet, we as advisers are being hamstrung by compliance.

At a time when people are at home and using the internet for absolutely everything, they can also go to their lender’s website, add a few basic details, choose a product and everything falls into place for their new mortgage deal.

There may be better products out there but, if the customer is with a high street lender then, there is generally not a great deal of difference.

So why then, where a product transfer is the obvious or right choice, do brokers need to go through the rigmarole of collecting proof of identity, address, three months of bank statements and three months of payslips just to press the same button?

 

Borrowers end up regretting using a broker

A recent case in point: A client with a £60,000 mortgage looking for a five-year fixed rate to beat that offered by their lender.

However, their lender sourced top for rate, top for monthly payment and third for true cost – lagging behind the top spot by only £150 over the five-year fixed rate period.

And that’s before you could discuss broker fees, which obviously are out of the window.

Say, out of some loyalty to the broker, the client still wants to use them to transact.

Once they’ve been provided with the list of documents required, how long before they are regretting their decision? We have probably reached this point after completion of a factfind and a basic criteria search.

 

Clients may start to question entire adviser process 

I realise directly authorised and each network’s requirements differ but, until we’re able to simplify the requirements for brokers placing product transfers, then product transfers are going to be an ever-reducing level of broker business while making up a greater portion of the mortgage market.

Surely, it’s better a client confirms their options through a broker and, if a product transfer is the right option, then the simplified requirement process takes effect. If it’s not the correct option, then document and data gathering proceeds as normal.

As brokers it’s our responsibility to make the clients aware of their mortgage options then make the application process as pain-free as possible, or at least on par with the pain caused by going direct to a lender.

Product transfers are currently far more painful when transacted through a broker than going direct. Clients becoming aware of this will start questioning the whole adviser process if we’re not careful.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paul Flavin, managing director, Mortgages Online

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
FCA tells insurers to offer payment holidays

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told protection and general insurers that they should offer payment holidays to customers who...

Close