Know Your BDM: Jack Gerasimov, Foundation

by:
  • 19/01/2021
This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Jack Gerasimov regional area manager for the south at Foundation Home Loans.

 

What locations and how many advisers do you cover in your role?

I have recently been promoted to join our field sales team and am currently looking after 1,138 brokers in the south region.

 

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

The methods of building trusted relationships have not changed that much apart from the obvious inability to meet face-to-face. As before, for me it’s all about being there for the brokers – being transparent and accountable is the key.

 

What personal skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Time management – I always keep a good time balance to make sure I am contacting as many brokers as I can in a day, while keeping up with the incoming phone calls, Teams meetings and e-mail enquiries. And last but not least, to make sure I’m finished in time for dinner with my growing family.

 

What personal talent would you most like to improve on?

I’m pretty famous for growing increasingly impressive moustaches for Movember, and my dad-dancing could use some work, but I believe you can continue to improve on any level of talent or skill, and I treat every day as an opportunity to do so.

 

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

That’s a tough one. Working from home since March I do miss field work, even if it does mean being stuck in the traffic. I’m looking forward to the time when we’re able to do both.

 

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Where one door closes, another opens.

 

What is the most quirky property deal you’ve been involved in?

I have quite a few. I enjoy dealing with large portfolio cases, they come with a variety of different properties and variety of different challenges.

 

What has been your lockdown coping strategy?

Exercise: run, walk, cycle…move as much as possible.

 

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

I wouldn’t, at least not without consultation from a range of other parties. As far as I am concerned, things are working well so why change it?

 

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I was always good at it and enjoyed communicating with people, while my main drive is helping to solve issues and challenges. So, it was a no-brainer.

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

CEO of Foundation Home Loans, to truly understand what it is like to run a large, successful and rapidly growing company.

 

What did you want to be growing up?

An astronaut, just like every other little boy in Russia back then.

 

What’s your favourite face mask design to wear?

Well, the one with Foundation Home Loans logo of course. Always ready to represent.

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Once or twice I was asked if it’s true that bears walk on the streets of Russia.

 

 

