You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Brokers who stay connected to customers will embed a lifetime of value – McDonald

by: Richard McDonald, marketing manager, intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group
  • 23/07/2021
  • 0
Brokers who stay connected to customers will embed a lifetime of value – McDonald
Brokers have always faced a challenge in managing to speak to existing customers regularly throughout the product term or at term-end.

 

This challenge has heightened as new business enquiries leave brokers so busy they cannot easily find time to dedicate to existing customers.

It’s completely understandable. In a lot of cases, those customers will automatically return to the broker for obvious reasons: Namely, the customer has a good relationship with the broker, they trust the adviser and know they will do everything to find the best deal.

But even a light-touch approach to managing existing customers will bear fruit over the long-term. This is particularly true for quieter periods, appreciating these times may be rare at the moment.

 

Life-long customers

Why is it beneficial to have a loyal customer base, when a regular flow of new business is coming in the front door?

It’s about trust. 

Should the application hit a problem, for whatever reason, it’s more likely an existing customer will understand – due to their long-standing relationship with the broker – and know they’re doing their best to process the application.

It’s also about knowing your customers. Regular contact allows you to understand your customer’s needs throughout their mortgage term and as their own life situation changes.

They could progress from first-time buyer to home mover to remortgagee. Their needs will change at each stage. They will have requirements for other products throughout their borrowing journey too, with protection and insurance being the obvious two.

There are many tools on the market to help brokers manage existing customers. They enable brokers to handle all of their customer’s financial requirements in one place, including the mortgage, protection and insurance products.

 

Market updates

These systems can be costly and time consuming, but managing existing customers doesn’t have to be.

It doesn’t have to mean maintaining a complex database. Nor need it be a costly exercise of sending out regular mailings.

Instead, it can be based on a cheaper solution. Using one of the major e-mail suppliers you can automate a contact with your existing customers. One option is to give an update on the mortgage market and your company – whatever feels natural to you and your business. Even sending a straightforward e-mail at renewal can be surprisingly effective.

Or, it could be call reminding your customer that their mortgage product is up for renewal and arranging a follow-up meeting. These days, that could be on Zoom or Teams, but equally could be a simple ‘phone call.

The solution brokers arrive at will depend on their own business requirements, size and budget.

Your existing customers are your most valuable customers. Communicating with them in a simple and effective way will help to protect your business over the long run.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Richard McDonald, marketing manager, intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Secure Trust Bank exits resi market with £54.6m loan book sale

Secure Trust Bank (STB) has finalised its exit from residential mortgages with the sale of its loan book.

Close