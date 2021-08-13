You are here: Home - Better Business -

Better Business

Brokers’ new openness to technology is a pandemic positive we can all build on – Beardmore

by: Clare Beardmore, head of broker relationships and propositions at Legal & General Mortgage Club
  • 13/08/2021
  • 0
Brokers’ new openness to technology is a pandemic positive we can all build on – Beardmore
The coronavirus crisis has presented challenges to the mortgage market, but the response from lenders, advisers and other providers overall has shown resilience.

 

We pulled together to help customers achieve their goals, even in the face of record levels of demand.

Technology has, of course, been at the centre of our response.

For advisers, increased use of technology has helped to make it altogether more efficient to complete everyday tasks like sourcing.

Technology also helped advisers to remain connected to customers, with our research showing 75 per cent of brokers saw an uplift in customers engaging with digital resources, including video conferencing and digital document signing.

 

Farewell to re-keying

The challenges of the pandemic brought a change in mentality towards technology which has been exciting to see. 

Our industry has embraced innovation wherever possible over the last 18 months to persevere through the difficult times.

Before the crisis hit, technology was often snubbed by those letting perfect stand in the way of good.

But views have changed, and we are now actively looking at ways to achieve the seamless, customer-led journey that we need.

Of course, there’s still work to do and more integration will be needed to iron out remaining sticking points in the mortgage process.

It’s clear to me from talking to advisers that re-keying is still a massive problem and that brokers are having to repeat simple tasks two, three or even four times.

 

Vision of the future

We can stop this, free up time for advisers and make the journey more seamless for customers, with a fully integrated end-to-end approach.

There may be a time where advisers don’t have to enter customer information even once. Instead, all the required data is made directly available by the customer.

While mention of a seamless journey would be scoffed at before the crisis, now it’s no longer a distant vision. Through data sharing and technology like open banking we are making strides.

Stuart Cheetham, co-founder and chief executive at MQube, told me of his team’s vision to make the mortgage application journey immediate and real-time, when we spoke at the Legal & General Mortgage Club Summer Conference earlier this month.

By replacing application forms and decisions in principle (DIPs) with data exchanges we can provide the same level of advice – that puts customers’ needs at the heart of what we do – but in a fraction of the time.

 

Customers at front-of-mind

Of course, this must all reflect the needs of our customers. The absolute centre of the job for most advisers is to find a well-priced mortgage that meets their client’s needs, and sets up that client for future success.

However, at present, inefficiencies and outdated processes are slowing advisers down.

That cannot last, because customers have increasingly high expectations, and the crisis has turbocharged that.

With convenience now at the fore, it is time for the mortgage market to embrace digital innovation and open the door to a better approach.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Clare Beardmore, head of broker relationships and propositions at Legal & General Mortgage Club

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Lauren Bagley
Deal expiries and GI crackdown equal a perfect season to advise on home policies – Bagley

If there was ever a time to discuss home insurance, it’s certainly a good time now.

Close