You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Welcome but slow progress in the leasehold waiting game – Cavendish Legal Group

by: Jonathan Frankel, managing director of private client and leasehold enfranchisement at Cavendish Legal Group - part of the ONP Group.
  • 18/02/2022
  • 0
Welcome but slow progress in the leasehold waiting game – Cavendish Legal Group
Back in 2017, the government asked the Law Commission to recommend improvements to the leasehold and commonhold systems.

 

This resulted in the publication of a blueprint for the future of home ownership in July 2020, which contained recommendations on leasehold enfranchisement, the right to manage, and commonhold ownership as an alternative to residential leasehold. 

Now the first law resulting from those recommendations has been enacted with Royal Assent being given to the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill, which will restrict ground rents on newly created long leases to a ‘peppercorn’ amount, which means token or nil. 

While this progress is welcome, the fact is that it has been slow progress. Furthermore, it looks as if a similarly glacial speed of legislative progress will continue for the second part of the reforms the government has pledged to make to support leaseholders. 

 

Further support needed 

At the beginning of the year, the government launched an open consultation on reforms to the current leasehold and commonhold system. 

It is seeking to address a number of issues affecting leaseholders, notably the fact that the law currently excludes premises from enfranchisement if the non-residential part of the building exceeds 25 per cent of the total internal floor area. 

It is proposing that future leaseholders would only be excluded from enfranchisement if the non-residential parts of the building exceed 50 per cent of the total internal floor space of the premises. 

Furthermore, the introduction of compulsory leasebacks would be likely to make enfranchisement cheaper given that they can force the existing freehold to take a leaseback of certain units. 

These proposed reforms are all good news for existing leaseholders with problems such as a short leasehold or a rising ground rent. The bad news for these leaseholders is that there is no immediate end in sight to the leasehold waiting game. 

 

Slow resolution 

Although legislative changes are certainly on the way, it could take years rather than months judging by the time taken for the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill to be entered into the statute book. 

It means leaseholders unable to wait will have to decide whether to take a gamble and hold fire to see if and when the government brings in further reforms, or whether to take control of their situation by utilising existing statutory solutions to address leasehold or ground rent issues that is making their property unsaleable or unmortgageable. 

Enfranchisement options could include buying out the freehold entirely, or extending their lease by either an additional 90 years for a flat or 50 years for a house. 

With statutory transactions typically taking between three and six months, this could be a solution for leaseholders who want to move on with their lives instead of waiting for the second part of the Leasehold Reform Bill. 

Any decision would be very much a personal one, as everyone’s personal circumstances are different, for example whether they have a leasehold property that they own, rent out, have inherited, or are intending to sell in the next few years. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Jonathan Frankel, managing director of private client and leasehold enfranchisement at Cavendish Legal Group - part of the ONP Group.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/