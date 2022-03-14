You are here: Home - Better Business -

Better Business

UK property market still attractive to overseas investors – Standard Chartered Bank

by: Gareth Morgan, head of mortgage sales at Standard Chartered Jersey
  • 14/03/2022
  • 0
UK property market still attractive to overseas investors – Standard Chartered Bank
UK real estate has long been seen as a stable store of value, providing attractive yields in a politically stable environment.

Foreign ownership of properties in England and Wales has trebled since 2010 to around 250,000, with 8,500 properties purchased in 2021 according to the Centre for Public Data. This demonstrates the continuing attraction of UK property ownership. Buyers were spread across 20 different countries with individuals from South East Asia and the Middle East especially active. With house prices continuing to rise, the UK property market continues to provide attractive investment opportunities.

London has traditionally been targeted by non-residents looking to invest. Despite London’s price growth being at a 13-year low, the average property price has increased by 67 per cent since 2010.

However, the focus is evolving as non-residents look for alternative British cities to invest in. Large scale developments in cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds have significantly increased non-resident ownership in these areas with attractive yields available.

Buyer behaviour

When individuals are looking to purchase UK property from overseas, there are some key things to consider:

Firstly, location remains critically important with considerations around transport, future investment and development, and the potential for this to drive capital appreciation.

Secondly, property type is a vital factor, paying particular attention to matters such as cladding and the remaining years left on a lease. Buyers are asking themselves important questions like how the transaction will be funded; will finance from an international bank be required? What are the likely fees and costs to consider?

Thirdly, non-residents are taking time to select appropriate professional advice. They want to keep it simple, staying clear on investment objectives and remaining focused on these goals throughout the purchasing decision.

Brokers’ considerations

Brokers also have a lot to think about when choosing lenders to work with when selling to overseas buyers, such as maintaining high levels of due diligence, given various regulatory developments over recent years. For example, Know Your Customer criteria can vary. Additionally, clients have to provide higher deposits, typically 25 to 50 per cent, depending on the client’s circumstances. Most lenders also require an account to be opened alongside the mortgage to facilitate the monthly payments and receive rental income for buy-to-let properties.

The changing landscape

There have been significant political and economic changes that could impact overseas buyers over the coming years: The introduction of the two per cent stamp duty surcharge from 1 April 2021 and a register to identify overseas property owners. Then, in January 2021, there were changes to the visa application process for British National Overseas (BNO) passport owners in Hong Kong.

So far, 2022 has seen continued interest from foreign buyers. As interest rates and political pressure to regulate or restrict purchases from foreign investors remain low, this trend to buy UK property is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Gareth Morgan, head of mortgage sales at Standard Chartered Jersey

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.