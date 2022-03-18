You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Why AVMs are the missing piece of the puzzle for modern day brokers – Hometrack

by: Spencer Wyer, VP of product and technology at Hometrack
  • 18/03/2022
  • 0
Why AVMs are the missing piece of the puzzle for modern day brokers – Hometrack
For some time, mortgage lenders have embraced the use of automated valuation models (AVMs).

 

It has significantly improved the speed and accuracy of the valuation process, but brokers have to some extent been left behind, forced to rely on the customer’s estimate while lenders have adopted automated technology.  

With approximately 75 per cent to 85 per cent of mortgages going through brokers, it’s imperative that we streamline and improve the digital process for them, not only for their benefit, but also to ensure that borrowers experience a more consistent and faster mortgage journey. 

The pandemic and associated lockdowns accelerated the need for AVMs, as most lenders and brokers – alongside other industries – had to adapt to a new virtual way of working, a state of play that looks set to continue in some form for the foreseeable future. As more lenders are experiencing the benefits of remote-working technology, now is the time for brokers to reap the rewards too. 

 

AVMS will offer brokers ‘valuable insight’

Foresight is also an essential part of a broker’s job, with customers valuing those who can quickly provide insight into how lenders are likely to handle a mortgage application.  

Some providers give brokers access to AVM platforms and in obtaining access, they are able to offer this insight swiftly and with a greater degree of accuracy, helping them do their job more effectively.  

The benefits are also clear further down the line, as they are encouraged to embrace automated income verification (AIV) to unlock yet more benefits that lenders have enjoyed for some time. Ultimately AIV will help brokers save time, improve accuracy, minimise rejection and avoid customer disappointment. 

It’s not just in applying for a new mortgage that the AVM can help the broker – it also offers valuable insights that can be used as a retention tool when a customer approaches the end of their existing deal.  

At a time when the housing market remains turbulent, inflation continues to rise and people’s purse strings become ever tighter, it’s more important than ever to deliver a faster time to yes.   

The ease and speed of the mortgage application process is a differentiating factor, with customers favouring systems with streamlined and simplified processes.  

Ultimately, making use of a broker AVM platform aims to answer this combined borrower, broker and lender need, with exponential benefits across cost, time and accuracy. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Spencer Wyer, VP of product and technology at Hometrack

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.