You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

What’s next for the base rate and UK mortgage market? – Blissett

by: Nathan Blissett, founder and principal mortgage adviser of Dwello Mortgages
  • 12/06/2024
  • 0
What’s next for the base rate and UK mortgage market? – Blissett
For many homeowners on fixed rate mortgages, the upcoming Bank of England (BoE) meeting is a cause for cautious optimism.

Predictions of a base rate decrease could signal a turning point in the mortgage market, potentially offering remortgage opportunities with lower interest rates. However, navigating this situation requires a clear understanding of the potential impact and a strategic approach.

For many on five-year fixes that are now coming to an end, this will be received with a warm embrace when assessing which lender to remortgage with, while for borrowers that have been on two-year fixed products, this easing can’t come soon enough. 

The BoE base rate, along with swap rates, directly influences the cost of borrowing for lenders. If the base rate drops, lenders typically adjust their mortgage rates downwards.

 

Raising hopes 

This translates to potentially significant savings for remortgage customers nearing the end of their fixed rate deals. Even a small decrease in the base rate can lead to a noticeable reduction in monthly mortgage payments, freeing up essential household income. 

While the prospect of lower rates is enticing, it’s important to remember that the BoE’s decision this month might not be the immediate trigger for a significant drop in mortgage deals.

Recent inflation figures have been higher than expected, which has pushed back the first base rate cut of the year.

Additionally, lenders may take time to adjust their product offerings, so the impact on lower remortgage rates might still be delayed. 

 

Strategic remortgaging 

For homeowners approaching the end of their fixed rate deals, closely monitoring the mortgage market is crucial.

Brokers should remind their clients to be aware of their end date so they can plan their remortgage well in advance and start comparing their options sooner rather than later. 

Many borrowers will be able to secure a competitive rate even before the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) makes a decision to cut the base rate. 

Clients should also be advised to consider the difference between a fixed or tracker rate. Tracker mortgage rates may be tempting in the face of a possible base rate cut, but fixed rate deals offer peace of mind and protection against future rate rises. 

Planning and understanding the potential impact of the BoE’s decision means remortgage customers can leverage a potential decrease in base rates to secure a more affordable mortgage and unlock long-term financial benefits. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nathan Blissett, founder and principal mortgage adviser of Dwello Mortgages

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.