Buy for Uni: A growing niche in an evolving BTL market – Pearson

As the academic year winds down and students are planning for next year’s accommodation, the intermediary market has the opportunity to turn its attention to a less conventional but increasingly relevant niche in the buy-to-let (BTL) sector – Buy for Uni mortgages.

This isn’t so much a challenge to traditional BTL transactions – more of an emerging solution for a demographic facing distinct pressures. Pressures that intermediaries and lenders – who are geared up for this from an underwriting and criteria perspective – are uniquely positioned to help alleviate.

Data from the National Student Accommodation Survey 2025 paints a stark picture of the current student rental experience. The average student now pays £563 per month in rent, rising to £812 in London. Parents are contributing an average of £224 per month, but it’s still not enough for many students to make ends meet.

The ripple effects are clear:

36% of students have considered dropping out due to rent pressures

7% have experienced homelessness

Nearly half (46%) say their accommodation doesn’t represent good value

69% have had issues, with damp, disrepair and poor maintenance topping complaints

All of this is happening while students live, on average, 26 minutes from campus; hardly ideal when juggling studies, part-time work, and wellbeing. Against this backdrop, Buy for Uni mortgages can offer a viable housing alternative.

In a typical Buy for Uni scenario, a student purchases a property while at university and lets out spare rooms to housemates to cover mortgage repayments. What makes this feasible is the structure: 100% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages, backed by parental support in the form of either a cash deposit or collateral charge. The student remains the legal owner and primary resident, meaning parents avoid second-home stamp duty, and if the property is under £300,000, the student is exempt from stamp duty altogether from April 2025. Benefits that are secondary, but important ones to consider.

This year, we’re seeing a substantial increase in such applications, with 2025 volumes already on course to outpace the last two years combined. When evaluating this activity, loan sizes range from £105,000 to £370,000, and the location of purchases spans the UK, from Newcastle to Cornwall, and major hubs like Manchester and Leicester in between. Interestingly, while this is often traditionally seen as a 100% LTV option, we are seeing roughly two-thirds of applicants borrowing at 80% LTV, demonstrating a willingness to put down a larger deposit than in times gone by.

At this juncture, it’s important to clarify that Buy for Uni remains a niche opportunity rather than a mainstream shift, but one that offers tangible value for brokers working with clients navigating the financial pressures of university life. It also provides an opportunity to re-engage those who may have stepped back from the BTL market due to tax changes, yield compression, or increased regulation.

Of course, these cases aren’t without complexity. Rental income projections, affordability assessments, and guarantor structures require a careful and responsible approach. But for brokers prepared to lean into this space, the opportunity to offer high-impact advice is clear.

And it’s not just school leavers. Mature students, often pursuing a career change or retraining, are increasingly exploring this option, broadening the borrower profile. In many cases, the property doesn’t just serve as accommodation during study, but becomes the starting point for a longer-term investment strategy, particularly if the graduate remains in the area.

In a BTL market that is recalibrating rather than retreating, Buy for Uni represents a compelling growth area and engaging with a specialist lender who understands the nuances of this market is the ideal way to begin embedding these conversations into the advice process.