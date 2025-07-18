Know Your BDM: Rebecca Murray, Chetwood Bank

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Rebecca Murray (pictured), business development manager (BDM) at Chetwood Bank.

What do you love most about your job?

The people. I genuinely love meeting new people and finding out what drives them and what’s important to them – particularly in the lending space. I suppose you could say that I’m a bit nosey, but I’m just fascinated by what makes people tick. We work in an industry that often relies on human connection, so it’s a good thing to love.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

“Put your foot on the ball”. Now, I’m not a football fan, but it’s an analogy that has always stuck with me. So often, your instinct is to keep moving, but sometimes the best thing to do is pause, take a moment, and consider your next move carefully before you play it. I also love the concept of TNTs – ‘tiny noticeable things’. Whether working with clients or brokers, the smallest gestures can have the biggest impact. It’s something I always try to remember in both work and life.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that change is inevitable – and rather than resist it, we need to embrace it. In my experience, even when change feels uncomfortable or uncertain, it often leads to something positive. The last few years have brought plenty of challenges, but learning this lesson early in my career helped. It’s meant that at Chetwood Bank, we’ve been able to roll with the punches and continue delivering great outcomes for our clients.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Definitely the ability to fly. Just imagine never having to worry about traffic or train delays ever again!

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I’ve always been drawn to variety, and in this role, no two days are ever the same. That’s a big part of what keeps it exciting and fresh for me. But, as I’ve said before, people are my passion – whether it’s building a business relationship, helping someone achieve their goals, or just being part of someone’s journey in the industry. This career allows me to combine variety with human connections, and I can’t imagine doing anything else.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

If I wasn’t doing what I do now, I think I’d like to be a landlord or a property developer. There’s something really appealing about the idea of having a hands-on project – flipping a house, seeing the transformation, and bringing a vision to life. However, I will admit that DIY isn’t my strong suit, so I’d definitely need a great team around me!

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Control the controllables – everything else is a distraction. Whenever a challenge arises, I try to focus on the things I can influence and not waste energy on the rest. There’s also no shame in asking for help; in fact, I see reaching out for assistance as a sign of strength. Both approaches help you take challenges head-on, rather than letting them grow into something bigger than they need to be in your mind – that’s really important.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

I’m excellent at the cereal box game! For those who haven’t played, it involves picking up a flat piece of cardboard off the floor using only your teeth, with your hands behind your back. It’s not the most conventional skill, I admit, but a skill nonetheless…