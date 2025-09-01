Why more returning expats are struggling to secure a UK mortgage – Oliver

There’s a growing tide of returning British expats, driven home by family, education and healthcare needs.

Yet many find themselves blocked from the UK housing market at precisely the moment they’re trying to return.

The return flow is real and rising

Official estimates show that around 99,000 Britons emigrated overseas in the past year, while roughly 61,000 returned home. That equates to nearly two-thirds of those who left heading back in short order, and nearly 30% of those retiring abroad return within three years.

Why? Education, healthcare, family ties – they’re powerful motivators. But the British address-based bureaucracy and credit score demands can trip up even the most organised household.

Sponsored How to help landlord customers unlock growth Sponsored by Pepper Money

The homecoming hang-ups

The challenges expats face on return aren’t minor: setting up UK bank accounts without proof of address, rebuilding a credit rating, enrolling kids into local schools, dealing with NHS paperwork and tax implications, and the unwelcome reality that many lenders turn applicants away unless they show two years of UK residency.

Dealing with clients whose cases don’t fit neat standard lender models is everyday business for us. Expats often have foreign currency income, irregular rental or investment income, and little in the way of UK address or credit history, all flagged as “complex”.

But complexity doesn’t equal risk, and it shouldn’t mean rejection.

While many high street lenders default to blanket refusals, especially for expats, some lenders take a different view and underwrite cases on merit rather than ensuring boxes are checked. This makes it imperative to listen to brokers, who can explain a case summary such as why this income is sustainable and why this client is creditworthy, rather than relying solely on rigid criteria.

We accept borrowers who lack two years of UK residency, who are earning abroad, or who have recently returned. We understand that life stories don’t always align with historical dates.

For returning expats, our approach means full consideration of foreign-earned income, investment or rental income, even where paperwork doesn’t fit traditional templates. Accepting deposit-only approvals while credit history is rebuilt here in the UK and flexible proof of address policies; for example, accepting short-term tenancies or correspondence-based evidence, where appropriate.

If you’re working on behalf of a returning expat:

Don’t assume denial simply because your client lacks UK residency history. Send the file to the lender. Present a short case summary and explain the income structure, reliability, and context. That helps underwriters make informed decisions quickly. Encourage clients to begin rebuilding their credit, registering to vote, opening UK bank accounts and using short-term rental exchange schemes to support future applications.

In an inflexible system, choose flexibility

At a time when standard lenders demand uniform address history and proof of UK income, returning expats are being shut out at exactly the moment they’re most financially ready and most in need of a mortgage.

Lenders, like ourselves, treat complexity as par for the course and believe in lending based on the person, not the paperwork.