Why lenders are missing the boat on AI and what it can truly deliver – Clayton

Across the UK, artificial intelligence (AI) is quietly reshaping the way lenders work.

It’s helping speed up mortgage processes with automated document checks, quicker affordability assessments and smarter compliance monitoring. Yet many lenders are still cautious. They’re caught between headlines promising instant approvals and fears of getting it wrong.

For lenders willing to look past the short-term hype, the payoff can be huge: more efficiency, better accuracy and happier customers.

AI as an opportunity, not a threat

AI in the mortgage industry often gets discussed in the context of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, seen as a handy tool for answering queries and collating data. While these generic AI tools grab attention, the most value comes from focused assistive applications.

For example, lenders across the UK are experimenting with AI-driven affordability assessments that can quickly identify potential issues in borrower applications, cutting days or even weeks from traditional review timelines. Similarly, there are opportunities to use models to support improved anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud checks, helping risk teams improve their accuracy and maintain speed of application processing.

These focused applications cut down on manual workloads while improving the quality of decisions – a win for both lenders and borrowers.

Learning from other sectors

UK mortgage providers have traditionally been slower to adopt technology than other financial services. Mortgages can be complex and subject to strict regulatory scrutiny, like the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which sets detailed rules on affordability assessments and data handling. But lessons can be learned from areas like unsecured lending and open banking.

For example, AI-driven credit scoring in unsecured loans has helped lenders make faster, more reliable decisions, with studies showing AI can be up to 85% more accurate than traditional credit scoring methods. Similarly, open banking has shown how secure data sharing can enhance insights and customer experience.

Mortgage lenders can take a similar approach, starting with low-risk AI areas, like document verification or preliminary affordability checks, then scale as confidence and controls grow.

Modernising legacy technology

However, AI is only as effective as the technology it runs on. Many UK mortgage providers still rely on slow, siloed legacy systems that are hard to scale. Switching to cloud-native, mortgage-specific platforms makes it easier for lenders to integrate AI applications, manage sensitive data, and respond quickly to regulatory updates.

Some lenders are now adopting cloud-first solutions that combine AI with automated workflows, helping speed up mortgage processing while ensuring full FCA compliance.

Simply put, AI works best when the tech behind it is modern and flexible.

Measured transformation over instant disruption

AI in UK mortgage lending isn’t about instant disruption – it’s about smart and measured change. Lenders experimenting with AI chatbots for customer queries or automated income verification are seeing faster responses and better customer experience, all while staying fully compliant.

The key is balancing innovation with the sector’s naturally cautious approach.

AI should enhance, not replace, human judgment. Mortgage advisers and lenders bring personal experience and common sense that algorithms can’t match. By automating repetitive tasks like data entry, document checks, or initial affordability assessments, staff are freed up to focus on higher-value work like advising customers and handling complex applications. This approach ensures technology strengthens the workforce rather than replacing it.

The long-term opportunity

Success in the long term will go to lenders who balance ambition with operational realism. AI, when applied effectively, can streamline mortgage operations and create a smoother experience for borrowers. Lenders are beginning to upgrade their systems, experiment with AI, and draw on lessons from other industries.

These early steps create opportunities to test new approaches that help lenders, brokers, and consumers deliver faster, more efficient mortgage processes – and ultimately shape the future of mortgage lending in the UK.