Know Your BDM: Molo's Smith, Isherwood, Zhang, Sims, Gizzy, Cunningham and Grinsell

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to seven members of the Molo team.

Featured are John Smith, senior business development manager (BDM), Lee Isherwood, BDM, Agnes Zhang, international telephone BDM, Martin Sims, distribution director, Andrea Gizzy, senior BDM, Richard Cunningham, telephone BDM, and Craig Grinsell, telephone BDM (pictured left to right).

What do you love most about your job at Molo?

AG: I enjoy how varied the role is. One day I might be meeting a new contact, the next I am helping a broker resolve a complex case. I like the freedom of planning my diary and the chance to build lasting relationships that help brokers grow their businesses alongside our own.

What did you want to be growing up?

AZ: As a child, I imagined myself as a data analyst. I have always been drawn to spotting patterns in information and turning them into insights that guide decisions. That same curiosity still shapes my work today, where I analyse markets and broker relationships to support growth.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

JS: I started in mortgages by chance at the age of sixteen. On the way to the interview for a temporary role in a processing centre, my mum explained to me what a mortgage was. I got the job, and it quickly became permanent. More than two decades later, I am still in the industry, and that initial spark has carried me through a long and rewarding career.

RC: After nearly 20 years as a mortgage adviser, I had to step away from that path due to a change in circumstances. I still wanted to play a part in helping people achieve their house buying goals, and moving into business development felt like the best way to use my knowledge while continuing to make a difference through brokers.

What is the most unique property deal you have been involved in?

CG: One case involved a converted barn with outbuildings on the same title. The barn itself had been turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO), while the overall application counted as a multi-unit freehold block (MUFB). It was effectively a hybrid case, which led us to adjust our policy to allow this type of property. To ensure it was valued appropriately, we required a commercial Redbook valuation.

Are there any misconceptions about your role?

LI: From the outside, the job can look glamorous, especially on LinkedIn, where BDMs are often shown at events. The reality is very different. While we do attend those occasions, brokers are still relying on us and there are always emails waiting. Responding outside normal hours is a regular part of the job.

What is the best bit of career-related advice you have ever been given?

MS: Someone I worked for years ago suggested that I should always work with people I know and just do what I say I’m going to do, wherever possible. That is probably why we try to get to know all our intermediary partners on a more personal level.

AG: Honesty and authenticity matter more than a quick answer. Not knowing everything on the spot is fine. What matters is being open and finding the right solution, then coming back with advice brokers can rely on. A former manager reminded me that if people like and trust you, they will respect you and want to work with you.

What has been the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

JS: I have learned that change is constant. The mortgage industry is shaped by factors far outside our control, from interest rates to regulatory updates and even global events. What matters is how you respond. Staying adaptable and open to change has been essential.

LI: I have found that every interaction matters. Whether it is a phone call, a quick online meeting or a chance conversation in person, you never know how important that moment might be. People are busy and competition is strong, so I try to make each interaction as valuable as possible.

What is the strangest question you have ever been asked?

AZ: One question that stood out was whether overseas applicants can understand UK mortgage terms if they do not speak English. We always advise them to work with an experienced broker who understands both the UK market and their culture. That way, key ideas are explained clearly, and applicants receive accurate guidance in their own language if needed.

What do you do to unwind?

RC: I enjoy building with Lego. Sometimes it is a purchased set, other times my own designs. Before I had children, I even took some of my creations to conventions to display.

AG: Outside of work, I love to explore the outdoors and discover new places as a way to reset. I also enjoy reading, often absorbing myself in stories that transport me to different eras and settings.