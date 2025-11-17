Seven client beliefs that kill your protection sales: A psychology-based approach for mortgage advisers – Flavin

As a mortgage adviser, you've probably experienced this scenario countless times: you've secured your client an excellent mortgage deal, the conversation is flowing well, and then you mention life insurance, critical illness cover, or income protection. Suddenly, the atmosphere changes.

The client becomes evasive, starts making excuses, or simply says they’ll “think about it” – which usually means never.

The frustrating truth is that most clients genuinely need protection, yet convincing them to act remains one of the biggest challenges in our industry. The key isn’t just explaining the benefits of cover; it’s understanding and systematically addressing the psychological barriers that prevent clients from saying yes.

After analysing thousands of client interactions, seven core beliefs consistently emerge as the primary obstacles to protection sales. By recognising and addressing each one, you can transform your approach and dramatically improve your conversion rates.

Belief 1: “I don’t really have a problem” (pain)

Many clients simply don’t grasp the severity of their financial vulnerability. They see protection as an optional extra rather than essential cover. A typical client might think: “I’m young and healthy, what could go wrong?” or “We’ve got some savings, we’ll manage somehow.”

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

The reality check: Without proper protection, a family with a £300,000 mortgage could lose their home within months if the primary earner becomes unable to work. Yet most clients have never truly visualised this scenario.

Your approach: Stop telling them they need cover – instead, help them discover their vulnerability through strategic questioning. Remember: if your lips are moving, you’re selling. If their lips are moving, it must be true.

Start with: “What would happen if you couldn’t work for the next six months?” Follow with: “Tell me more about that…” Then: “How would that make you feel?” Finally: “What else would be affected?”

Let them paint the worst-case scenario using their own words. When they say, “We’d lose the house,” that carries infinitely more weight than you saying it.

Belief 2: “I can sort this out myself later” (doubt)

Clients often believe they can research and arrange protection independently, or they’ll get around to it “when they have more time.” This procrastination is deadly – both for their financial security and your commission opportunity.

The psychology: People underestimate the complexity of protection products and overestimate their ability to make the right choice without professional guidance. They also significantly underestimate how much their circumstances could change while they delay.

Your approach: Resist the urge to lecture about complexity. Instead, use questions to help them discover it themselves. “How do you think insurance companies decide who to cover and at what price?” When they give a basic answer, probe deeper: “What else might they consider?”

Guide them to realise that factors like age, health, occupation, hobbies, and even postcode all affect cover availability and pricing. When they admit they don’t know all these variables, follow with: “How confident are you about getting the right cover at the right price without professional guidance?”

Their own words acknowledging the complexity will be far more powerful than your explanations.

Belief 3: “It costs too much money” (cost)

This objection appears in every protection conversation. Clients focus on the monthly premium without considering the catastrophic financial impact of being unprotected. They see the cost but not the value.

Reframe through questions: Never defend the premium – instead, help them discover the true cost of being unprotected.

“What’s your monthly household income?” “If that stopped tomorrow, how much would you lose in the first month?” “Tell me more about what that would mean for your family…” “And after six months without income, what would happen then?” “How does that compare to this monthly premium?”

Let them do the maths. When they realise that they could lose £3,000-plus monthly to save £50, they’ve convinced themselves – not you.

Belief 4: “I don’t really want to think about this” (desire)

Protection forces clients to confront uncomfortable realities – illness, death, and financial vulnerability. Many simply don’t want to engage with these topics, preferring to focus on the excitement of their new home purchase.

Creating emotional urgency through discovery: Help them uncover their own fears rather than imposing yours.

“What’s most important to you about your new home?” “Tell me more about that…” “If something happened to you, what would that mean for [their specific answer]?” “How would that make you feel?” “What else would be at risk?”

When they tell you their children might have to change schools, or their partner would struggle alone, or they’d lose the home they’ve worked so hard for – these become their reasons, not your sales pitch.

Belief 5: “I haven’t got the money right now” (money)

This differs from cost objection – clients may accept the value but claim they can’t afford the premium alongside their new mortgage payments and moving expenses.

Question-based budget exploration: Don’t accept the objection – help them discover their true priorities through self-examination.

“What do you currently spend on entertainment each month?” “And on dining out or takeaways?” “If you couldn’t earn any income, which of these would you cut first?” “Tell me more about what you’d prioritise…” “So protecting your ability to earn income – wouldn’t that come before these discretionary expenses?”

When they admit they’d cut non-essentials first, they’ve established that protection is more important than their current spending patterns.

Payment flexibility: Offer different premium levels and cover amounts. Start with basic mortgage protection if comprehensive cover feels unaffordable – some protection is infinitely better than none.

Belief 6: “My partner won’t agree” (support)

In many cases, one person sees the value of protection while their partner remains sceptical. This creates a stalemate that often results in no cover being arranged.

Involve both parties: Whenever possible, ensure both decision-makers are present during protection discussions. If this isn’t feasible, provide clear, compelling materials for your client to share with their partner.

Address common partner objections: Often, the absent partner’s concerns mirror the other six beliefs. Equip your present client with responses to likely objections and offer to speak directly with their partner if needed.

Belief 7: “This product won’t actually help me” (trust)

Clients may doubt whether insurance companies will actually pay claims when needed. They’ve heard horror stories about declined claims or lengthy disputes, creating fundamental trust issues.

Build credibility: Share industry statistics showing that the vast majority of valid claims are paid promptly. Explain how the claims process works and what support is available. If you have positive client claim experiences, share these stories (with appropriate confidentiality).

Choose reputable providers: Work with insurers known for excellent claims service and explain why you’ve selected them. Your professional recommendation carries significant weight.

The power of question-based selling

The fundamental principle transforming protection conversations is this: if your lips are moving, you’re selling. If their lips are moving, it has to be true.

When you tell clients they need protection, you’re asking them to trust your judgment. When they discover they need protection through their own words and reasoning, they’re trusting themselves. The difference in conviction is enormous.

Master these question patterns:

“What would happen if…” (opens the conversation)

(opens the conversation) “Tell me more about that…” (deepens their thinking)

(deepens their thinking) “How would that make you feel?” (creates emotional connection)

(creates emotional connection) “What else would be affected?” (expands the impact)

(expands the impact) “And then what?” (extends the timeline)

Your role shifts from persuader to guide, helping clients discover truths they already know but haven’t fully acknowledged.

Implementing your new approach

Timing is crucial: Address protection early in your mortgage process, not as an afterthought. Integrate it naturally into your fact-finding and recommendation process.

Question preparation: For each belief, prepare 3-4 strategic questions that guide clients to self-discovery rather than being told what to think.

Silence is powerful: After asking a probing question, stay quiet. Let them fill the silence with their own concerns and realisations.

Build on their words: When they identify a problem or concern, use their exact language to explore further. “You mentioned losing the house would be devastating – tell me more about that…”

Your next steps

Starting tomorrow, implement this belief-based approach with every client. Begin by identifying which of the seven beliefs is strongest in each client interaction, then address that belief directly before moving forward with your recommendation.

Remember: your role isn’t just to arrange mortgages – it’s to ensure your clients’ financial security for years to come. By systematically addressing these psychological barriers, you’re not just improving your sales results; you’re providing a vital service that could save families from financial catastrophe.

The difference between advisers who consistently succeed with protection sales and those who struggle isn’t technical knowledge or product expertise – it’s understanding and addressing the psychology behind client decision-making. Master these seven beliefs, and you’ll never struggle with protection conversations again.