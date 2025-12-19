Brokers, complexity and the rise of the educator: The real future of mortgage advice – Flavin

It’s 8.45am and a Manchester broker opens the day with a familiar message: “The bank said I could just choose the rate myself. Now I think I’ve made a mistake. Can you help?”

This is becoming the soundtrack of the modern mortgage market.

Execution-only journeys are expanding, lenders are digitising at speed, and consumers are told they can get a mortgage “in minutes”. But the reality bubbling under the surface is very different: most borrowers are becoming more complicated, not less.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Mortgage Rule Review – DP25/2 and the follow-up Policy Statement PS25/11 – made headlines for removing the automatic requirement for advice in some cases.

The media focused on cost-cutting and speed. Some brokers feared the loss of their market. But what many missed was the FCA’s repeated emphasis on positive election, consumer understanding, and the need for safeguards. Even the regulator knows that the ‘simple, suitable for execution-only’ borrower is now a minority species.

And that’s the point the market is skating around: execution-only fits the very cases we’re seeing less and less of. As a broker wrote on Reddit recently: “Vanilla clients? Haven’t seen one in ages.”

He wasn’t joking.

Self-employment, variable incomes, portfolio careers, reliance on bonus, family gifts, credit blips, later life income – this is the new borrower.

It is a Britain where mortgages don’t match a drop-down menu. And this complexity is the broker’s unfair advantage – but only if the profession evolves fast enough.

The shrinking of the ‘easy case’

Going forward, you’ll be spending time in the broker WhatsApp groups, the Facebook communities, or MortgageAdviceUK and seeing the same thing repeated again and again.

Brokers are being asked to sort out execution-only deals that were sold as ‘simple’ but turned out to be far from it. Clients don’t realise what they’ve signed, don’t understand the trade-offs, or have chosen a product that doesn’t align with their income pattern.

It’s not malice. It’s mismatch. Execution-only is designed for the straight-line borrower. But the British borrower now zigzags.

The great irony of the FCA reforms is this: execution-only may expand, but the pool of borrowers suited to it is shrinking faster than the technology built to serve them.

That’s where the broker’s value sits – not in gatekeeping, but in guiding.

The argument for broker-only channels

I’m sure it’s already happening – inside lender strategy teams, there is a quiet shift happening. The smartest lenders are re-evaluating what they once assumed: that direct channels would dominate and intermediaries would fade. Yet rising complexity, regulatory pressure and the cost of remediation have flipped that narrative.

Lenders should now be exploring broker-only channels with serious intent – separate pipelines with:

Better underwriting access

Richer fact-finding

More suitable product choice

Stronger application quality

Fewer post-completion problems

Why? Because brokers act as a natural filter for complexity. They reduce noise, increase suitability, and help lenders control risk at a time when affordability rules, regulatory expectations and product structures are in flux.

A lender can scale direct journeys for the small segment that is genuinely straightforward. But for the rest – the vast and growing majority – the safest, most efficient and most profitable route is through a broker.

The conversation is no longer ‘banks versus brokers’. It’s ‘banks and brokers or bust’.

The new identity of the broker: the educator

But there’s another change sweeping the industry – and it’s one brokers cannot afford to ignore.

The broker of the future isn’t just an adviser. They are an educator.

Consumers on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Reddit are learning more about mortgages than ever before – but not always accurately. The broker who steps into that space, simplifies the noise, and explains the market in plain English becomes something priceless: a trusted authority.

And authority is the new marketing.

A broker who teaches becomes the broker clients seek out.

A broker who explains becomes the broker lenders want to partner with.

A broker who educates becomes the broker who never has to ‘sell’.

Imagine a broker turning complexity into clarity – but doing it the right way. The secret isn’t just what you say; it’s knowing exactly who you’re talking to, how they think, and how they like to receive information. The average reading age in the UK is around nine to 11-years-old. Attention spans can be as little as seven seconds. A long-winded email or a dense explanation of FCA rules might as well not exist. The right message delivered in the wrong style or format is the wrong message.

The brokers who succeed will strip back jargon, speak in short sentences, use visuals or quick videos, and break down rules into stories clients can relate to.

Weekly ‘Mortgage Myth Busters’ videos. A 60-second ‘Monday Money Minute’ email. A column that explains the FCA’s latest change in plain, everyday language.

Every interaction isn’t just content – it’s proof of understanding, proof of authority, proof that the broker sees the client’s world. Execution-only journeys can be fast, but they can’t replicate empathy, credibility, or insight. And in a world growing more complex every year, that’s what keeps a broker relevant. Advice can be copied, education cannot.

When a broker becomes a public educator, every piece of content becomes a quiet advert for credibility. Clients feel safer before they even make contact. Conversions rise because the relationship starts long before the first phone call. And when complexity shows up – as it always does – people turn not to the cheapest option, but to the person they feel understands them.

In a world where ‘click-and-go’ mortgage sales exist, the broker’s defence isn’t protectionism. It’s expert visibility.

So, what does the future really look like?

It looks like lenders and brokers working side by side, not across the table. It looks like execution-only journeys remaining part of the market – but occupying a smaller-than-expected slice. It looks like broker-only channels becoming mainstream because lenders need quality, not chaos. And it looks like brokers stepping out from behind the research screen and into the spotlight as educators, guides and sense-makers for a generation of borrowers who find mortgages confusing, stressful, and often frightening.

The mortgage of the future may be partly digital.

But the trust of the future will be all human.

The broker who thrives will be the one who teaches, not just transacts. The one who builds a reputation before the client even needs them. The one who stands not as a gatekeeper of information, but as a translator of it.

Execution-only will continue, but the ‘execution-only customer’ will continue shrinking. Complexity is rising. Regulation is tightening. Borrower confidence is falling. Lender risk is increasing.

And in the middle of that, the broker – the educator-broker – becomes not less relevant, but indispensable.

The next decade won’t be won by being the quickest to quote. It will be won by being the clearest to understand.