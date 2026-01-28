Balancing protection and affordability in today's mortgage advice – Wakeford

Cost pressures are changing the way many mortgage conversations play out, and protection is often part of that shift.

When clients are discussing new borrowing or a remortgage, affordability is rarely far from the surface. Brokers are seeing first-hand how higher mortgage repayments, combined with everyday household bills, are making clients cautious about adding anything new to their monthly outgoings. In many cases, that caution carries straight over into protection, even when clients understand the long-term risks of going without cover.

Confidence remains a decisive factor on both sides of the conversation. If protection is raised hesitantly, or left framed as something to come back to, it rarely stays front of mind. Yet for clients taking on significant mortgage debt, gaps in insurance cover can have serious consequences.

A mortgage life insurance policy, critical illness cover or other life insurance is not an optional extra when there is a repayment mortgage and dependants relying on household income.

For many clients, affordability remains the main sticking point and needs to be addressed head-on. Most clients are not rejecting protection outright; they are concerned about committing to something they may struggle to sustain month after month. For brokers, this often means starting with what genuinely needs to be covered.

Positioning protection as prominently as the mortgage

One practical starting point is to align the policy term with the mortgage itself, which can help keep premiums manageable while still meeting lender expectations and protecting the property.

In reality, many clients prefer cover that helps keep mortgage repayments going or chips away at outstanding debts, rather than a larger lump sum that makes the monthly cost harder to live with.

Timing also plays a bigger role than it is sometimes given credit for. Protection discussions are frequently bolted on at the end of the mortgage process, when clients are already fatigued by decisions and paperwork. At that stage, cost becomes the dominant focus. Introducing protection earlier, and revisiting it naturally throughout the process, allows brokers to link cover directly to real risks, such as how mortgage repayments, credit cards, and household bills would be managed if income stopped due to critical illness or worse.

There is also a tendency for assumptions to creep in. Clients may assume their existing cover is sufficient, while brokers may assume affordability constraints mean protection will be declined.

A proper review of any existing cover can be particularly useful here. Looking closely at what those policies do and do not cover helps avoid unnecessary duplication and keeps the conversation focused on any genuine gaps.

When protection is discussed alongside mortgage advice, how it is explained matters just as much as what is being recommended. Clients rarely engage with policy wording on its own, but they do understand the impact of missing mortgage payments or household bills if income suddenly stops. Setting out clearly what a policy covers, and where it falls short, helps avoid misunderstandings later on.

It can also help to remind clients that protection does not have to be a once-and-for-all decision. What feels tight today may be far more manageable in a few years’ time, and cover can usually be reviewed as income grows or debts reduce. Knowing this often makes it easier for clients to put something in place now rather than postponing the decision indefinitely.

In a market that is sensitive to cost, brokers who balance realism with responsibility, while keeping protection firmly embedded within mortgage advice, are better placed to support clients in achieving resilient, long-term outcomes.