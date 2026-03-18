Geopolitics, rate shifts and why first-time buyers still have an open window of opportunity – Bamford

In the space of a week, the mood music around interest rates appears to have shifted.

A bank base rate (BBR) cut in March had looked close to certain at the end of February, with inflation having come down.

Markets appeared to have priced it in, commentary had settled, and advisers were beginning to position clients accordingly. Then geopolitics intervened. Heightened global tension has already fed through into swap rates, with pricing moving up as investors reassess risk and inflation expectations.

The immediate concern is energy. Any sustained rise in oil and gas prices will feed into fuel costs, transport, and ultimately wider inflation. That complicates the Bank of England’s path. If inflation proves stickier than expected, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may decide to hold fire rather than cut, even if domestic growth remains subdued. What felt nailed on a week ago now looks far less certain.

That said, we need to separate the BBR narrative from what actually happens in the mortgage market. Swap rates have edged up in response to events, but lenders do not reprice solely on short-term volatility. Funding strategies, competition, pipeline volumes and strategic focus all play a part.

Product pricing versus policy direction

There is a risk that headlines about geopolitical issues and swap rate movements lead to assumptions that mortgage pricing must rise sharply. Yet recent lender behaviour tells a more measured story. We have seen competitive rates return at higher loan to values (LTVs), including 90%-plus products, as competition for first-time buyers intensifies. That signals intent.

My own recent research showed that high-LTV product numbers have increased month-on-month. Rates in this segment have remained relatively stable, even as swap markets have moved around. At the same time, lenders are stretching further on affordability, particularly for those currently renting who can evidence strong payment histories.

Taken together, this points to a market actively trying to convert tenant demand into homeownership.

The government’s stance reinforces that direction of travel. First-time buyers remain central to housing policy, not least because they are vital to transaction flow across the wider market. Building societies and major banks alike are being encouraged, implicitly and explicitly, to support access to the ladder.

That political and commercial alignment should not be underestimated.

First-time buyers drive prices

Recent house price data appears to underline the point. Activity from first-time buyers is helping to drive price growth, particularly at the lower end of the market. That is a healthy sign in one sense, because it shows demand is real and financed, rather than speculative. It also suggests that lenders’ focus on first-time and higher-LTV lending is translating into completions.

If this trend continues, 2026 could represent one of the more favourable windows for aspiring homeowners in recent years. Product choice at higher LTVs has improved. Pricing, while not at the ultra-low levels of the past decade, is competitive in historical terms. Affordability models are evolving, with more nuanced treatment of rental payments and household expenditure.

However, optimism needs to be tempered by the supply question.

Even with strong political rhetoric around housebuilding, material increases in annual housing supply are unlikely to come through until much later in the decade. Planning reform and development pipelines take time. If demand continues to strengthen without a commensurate rise in stock, upward pressure on prices may persist, particularly in first-time buyer hotspots.

The adviser’s role in a shifting backdrop

Against this backdrop, advisers have a critical role.

Clients will see headlines about global instability, potential inflation spikes and wavering rate cut expectations. They will assume that means higher mortgage costs and may delay decisions unnecessarily. Clear explanation of the difference between base rate, swaps and actual product pricing is essential.

More than that, there is a strategic opportunity. First-time buyers are not a one-off transaction. They are the start of a relationship that can span remortgages, home moves, further advances and, importantly, insurance and protection. Many will be taking on their largest ever financial commitment with limited financial resilience.

Income protection, life cover and home insurance are not optional extras; they are fundamental to safeguarding that new asset.

Geopolitics may have unsettled the rate outlook for the immediate future, and inflation risks linked to energy cannot be ignored. Yet the core drivers of lender competition for first-time buyers remain intact.

Product availability is improving, pricing has held firmer than some expected, and policy focus is aligned behind widening access. For many prospective first-time buyers, the current period may still offer a genuine opportunity, provided they are guided carefully through a fast-moving and often noisy landscape.