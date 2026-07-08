Know Your BDM: Paddy Doyle, Gen H

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Paddy Doyle, corporate account lead at Gen H.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Gen H?

I cover England, Wales and, more recently, Scotland as well. I will talk to anyone about anything, but specifically anyone that wants to learn about Gen H and how specialist lenders can help them grow their business.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Dancing, problem-solving and weaving comedy into presentations about mortgages.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Those that know me will say that I could be a tiny little bit more organised and that I understate my weaknesses.

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What’s the hardest part of your job?

The logistical challenge of being in various locations in any given week is undoubtedly the most challenging.

What do you love most about your job?

The people in the mortgage industry really make it the gem that it is. Speaking with people from all walks of life is really the thing I enjoy most.

Are there any (popular) misconceptions about your job/role?

I talk to my friends that are not in the mortgage industry and they’re under the impression that I spend my life having lunches with people and delivering sweet treats, and while that isn’t untrue, it represents a small portion of what I do day to day.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

“Eat the frog” – Sara Palmer.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

In my younger years, I was terrified of things going wrong, so learning that things do go wrong – and that is absolutely fine – was a nice lesson. Be transparent and work with people to solve problems.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Overconsumption of media.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I’ve seen all sorts, from bridging deals on commercial units to heavy adverse to genius ways to improve affordability for residential cases. Any Gen H case that utilises an income booster and ejector seat is brilliant and certainly the most unique in the wider context of the market. This allows for family members to boost affordability and allow for longer terms to keep monthly payments affordable, using our knowledge of amortisation to ensure affordability throughout the term. Most importantly, getting people into homes sooner.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

I do recall a case where I worked with a broker on helping a French national living in Mozambique purchase an investment property in the UK, and we had to get an understanding of how good the earnings in Mozambique terms were to ensure that any rental voids could be covered. That went through credit a couple of times, and working with underwriters who want to find ways to lend is a real joy. Shout out Lendco.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I’m only doing this while my professional football career takes off, but working with our marketing team is a newfound joy.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I did fix my fence recently and we do need more houses, so I’d probably be a builder.

What did you want to be growing up?

You know those people that drive the G4S vans and collect the cash from banks in the superhero costumes? That.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I aspire to be a younger, artificial intelligence (AI)-fuelled Pete Dockar [Gen H’s chief commercial officer].

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

The ability to run on four hours sleep consistently.

What do you do to unwind?

Obliterating my body doing Hyrox training and spending hours in the gym lifting heavy circles.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

Immaculate footwork on the dancefloor.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

“Would you like three or five pancakes in your pancake stack?” Do I look like somebody that will only have three pancakes?