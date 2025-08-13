Over 1,200 people sign up to YBS' energy-efficiency initiative with Snugg

More than 1,200 members of Yorkshire Building Society have signed up to use the Snugg platform as part of the mutual’s partnership with the firm.

Yorkshire Building Society teamed up with the energy-efficiency advice provider last year to help homeowners reduce their energy consumption in an affordable and simple way.

It provides users with personalised plans, guidance on retrofit improvements and eligibility checks for government grants, and connects them to trusted installers through Trustmark.

Yorkshire Building Society has found that more consumers used the platform to make their homes warmer, with 30% using it in this way, while 15% improved the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of their home.

People were also able to access government-backed grants by using Snugg’s tailored plans, and the average grant accessed by members was £4,145.

The most commonly recommended change for homeowners was to replace incandescent lightbulbs, suggested to 77% of users, while 47% of people were recommended to install solar panels. The platform suggested 44% install insulated external doors and 35% top up their loft insulation.

Continued interest in energy efficiency

More than 60% of the people who used the Snugg platform opted in to receive ongoing communications, meaning they will be updated on new grants, insights and enhancements to the platform.

Siobhan McHale, product development manager for sustainable homes at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re thrilled that over 1,200 of our members have already taken the first step towards a more energy-efficient future. This milestone shows the real appetite among homeowners to make a difference, not just for their energy bills, but for the planet. Our partnership with Snugg is all about making that journey simpler and more accessible.

“Approaching energy-efficiency improvements can feel overwhelming but we can see that, by using Snugg, thousands of our customers are taking the first step to make plans that could improve the efficiency of their homes. Making this process simple was always the aim of partnering with Snugg and we’re delighted with the results in our first six months.”

Robin Peters, CEO and co-founder of Snugg, added: “It’s fantastic to see so many Yorkshire Building Society members embracing the Snugg platform. Every home that becomes more energy-efficient is a step closer to a net zero UK. We’re proud to be working with Yorkshire Building Society to turn awareness into action.”

The Snugg platform is available to all Yorkshire Building Society customers through its website.