Estate agency group acquires stake in Legal & General Surveying Services

The Property Franchise Group (TPFG) has bought a minority stake in Legal & General Surveying Services’ parent company Meridian Holdco.

The group, which owns multiple estate agency brands including Fine & Country, Belvoir and Hunters, has acquired a 25% equity stake in Meridian for £2.5m.

Meridian was formed in 2025 as an acquisition vehicle to separate Legal & General Surveying Services from the Legal & General Group in November 2025.

Legal & General Surveying Services is a residential surveying business, providing valuation, panel management, survey and assisted automated valuation model (AVM) services to a portfolio of bank, building society and specialist lender clients.

For the year ending 31 December 2024, Legal & General Surveying Services generated revenue of £43.68m and a profit before tax of £0.04m.

Gareth Samples, chief executive of TPFG, said: “We are delighted to have taken a strategic minority stake in Meridian, the owner of Legal & General Surveying Services, a business with deep heritage, strong lender relationships and a clear runway for growth following its recent separation from Legal & General.

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“Residential surveying is a natural adjacency to our franchise and financial services divisions, and this investment further strengthens TPFG’s participation in the mortgage value chain while maintaining our strong balance sheet position. We look forward to working with MD Richard Sexton and the Meridian team and will continue to pursue complementary acquisition opportunities that strengthen the platform and generate accretive returns for shareholders.”

Sexton (pictured) added: “TPFG is a natural strategic partner for LGSS. Their reach across the UK residential property market, combined with their established mortgage distribution networks, is highly complementary to the services we provide to our lender clients. This investment provides additional firepower for our growth.

“The businesses will now begin a mutual review of strategic opportunities for the benefit of their stakeholders and partners.”