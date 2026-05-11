Uncertainty in home buying process takes an emotional toll on buyers

The uncertainty within the home buying process is causing stress and frustration, with women particularly affected.

Research from Skipton Building Society found that more than two-thirds – 70% – of buyers found purchasing and moving into their first home frustrating, with female solo buyers saying they were particularly overwhelmed by the home buying process, balancing financial worries with the responsibility of making major decisions without support.

More than half – 53% – also worry about the financial strain if their income were to change unexpectedly, and nearly a third said they felt overwhelmed by the process.

Uncertainty is most unsettling

Over one in five buyers experienced stress around the uncertainty of their completion dates (22%), while 22% also felt emotional stress about their purchase falling through. Last-minute changes (10%) and uncertainty about payments (10%) also drove anxiety in new buyers.

Jen Lloyd, head of mortgage products and proposition at Skipton Building Society, said the research “shows while buyers are incredibly motivated, they face a disproportionate number of barriers”.

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“The risks and pressures of buying can feel amplified in today’s market, but that shouldn’t prevent people from pursuing this path,” she added.

Homeowners left reluctant by process

The Skipton research follows recent data from the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) that found that 66% of recent homeowners are reluctant to move again due to the “slow and stressful” process. Major frustrations include delays in exchanging contracts and repeated requests for information.

Currently, a home buying or selling transaction in the UK takes an average of 135 days to complete after an offer is accepted, up from 93 days in 2019.

Maria Harris, chair of the OPDA, said: “These findings are a major alarm bell for the housing sector. If so many people are reluctant to move again, it’s going to have a significant impact on housing supply, worsening mobility, particularly for those already struggling at the bottom of the housing ladder.”

Tips for stress relief

Lloyd suggested a number of tips for those stressed by home buying.

“Leaning on support networks such as friends and family, alongside regular contact with a professional, can help ease the pressures, particularly if you are buying alone. When things are beyond your control, it’s natural to feel frustrated, but focusing on what you can influence can help you feel more grounded when waiting for things to move forward,” she said.

She said homebuyers shouldn’t try to do everything at once.

Lloyd continued: “From surveys to solicitors to removals, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. People often assume they need every service immediately, which can lead to unnecessary spending and rushed decisions.

“Slow the process down where you can. It’s completely understandable to want everything done as quickly as possible. Buying your first home is an exciting moment. But try to prioritise what genuinely needs doing now versus what can wait a week or two. Taking a calmer, more measured approach usually saves money, time and stress.”

She added that it was important not to underestimate the costs of moving.

“It’s easy to focus on the monthly mortgage figure, but that’s only one part of the true cost of owning a home. Before you start viewing properties, map out everything you’ll need to budget for, from council tax and utilities to insurance, service charges and the ongoing costs of maintaining your new space. And don’t forget to leave room for the enjoyable things in life, like hobbies, socialising and entertainment. When you understand the full picture, you’ll be able to make offers with far more confidence and avoid stretching yourself further than you intended,” she added.

Skipton carried out the research for Mental Health Week, which begins today and runs to 17 May.