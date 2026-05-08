Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/05/2026

Second-home owners flipping their properties to holiday let to reduce their tax bill was the top news story this week.

Other industry developments, including Jeremy Duncombe’s retirement, NatWest’s investment to improve the completion process and data showing mortgage affordability was at its tightest since the global financial crisis, were also of the most interest.

A new mortgage network from Fintel and OneDome investing £5m to support members of Mortgage Intelligence were among the stories grabbing readers’ attention this week.