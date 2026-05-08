Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/05/2026

Other industry developments, including Jeremy Duncombe’s retirement, NatWest’s investment to improve the completion process and data showing mortgage affordability was at its tightest since the global financial crisis, were also of the most interest.
A new mortgage network from Fintel and OneDome investing £5m to support members of Mortgage Intelligence were among the stories grabbing readers’ attention this week.
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NatWest will invest to improve speed to offer and completion, says Edwards
Duncombe to retire from Accord as Yorkshire BS reshapes homes division
Why timing is everything when it comes to protection – Scrivens
New commercial real estate lending rises to highest in a decade
Homeowners run out of resilience as debt and mortgage terms soar