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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/05/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/05/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 8, 2026
Updated:
May 8, 2026
Second-home owners flipping their properties to holiday let to reduce their tax bill was the top news story this week.

Other industry developments, including Jeremy Duncombe’s retirement, NatWest’s investment to improve the completion process and data showing mortgage affordability was at its tightest since the global financial crisis, were also of the most interest.

A new mortgage network from Fintel and OneDome investing £5m to support members of Mortgage Intelligence were among the stories grabbing readers’ attention this week.

 

Councils miss out as second-home owners find holiday let tax loophole, Colliers finds

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OneDome announces £5m cash injection to grow broker network

NatWest will invest to improve speed to offer and completion, says Edwards

Fintel Services launches Omni Mortgage Club

Mortgage affordability toughest since 2008 – UK Finance

Duncombe to retire from Accord as Yorkshire BS reshapes homes division

Pivotal Growth makes South East acquisitions

Why timing is everything when it comes to protection – Scrivens

New commercial real estate lending rises to highest in a decade

Homeowners run out of resilience as debt and mortgage terms soar

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Tags:
mortgage affordability
NatWest
OneDome
UK Finance

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