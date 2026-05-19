Wealthy Advisers Club launches free performance tracking app

The Wealthy Advisers Club has launched a free app for mortgage brokers, protection advisers and financial services professionals to track their business performance.

The 90 Day Performance Planner app was designed to help professionals increase conversions and grow revenue faster.

It allows users to monitor their business performance across annual, quarterly, monthly, weekly and daily goals.

The app gives insight to help track sales activity, KPIs, wins and losses, lessons learned and progress made to help users stay focused and accountable for their business’ growth.

Terry Blackburn, founder of The Wealthy Advisers Club, said: “Too many advisers are relying on instinct rather than data when trying to grow. They want to write more business and build stronger client banks, but they’re not consistently tracking the key activities and metrics that actually drive those outcomes.

“If you are not measuring your leads, appointments, conversations, conversions and pipeline, it becomes very difficult to improve. This app gives advisers clarity, structure and focus, which ultimately leads to more business written and better results.”

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Blackburn said the app was launched as part of his wider mission to help advisers improve performance across lead generation, sales and processes to enable them to grow while delivering better outcomes for clients.

He added: “Unlike many performance tools, the 90 Day Performance Planner is completely free and has been designed to stay free, removing any barrier for advisers who want to improve their results.”

The Wealthy Advisers Club is an online training community with around 2,000 members.