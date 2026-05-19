SortRefer partners with snagging report experts for new-build brokers

Panel manager SortRefer has teamed up with The Professional Snagging Company, allowing brokers to offer new-build homeowners a quote for an independent snagging report.

Brokers who refer the service to borrowers have the opportunity to earn additional revenue from the transaction.

The service, Snagging Reports, helps homeowners identify defects early so that they can be fixed by the developer.

Although a new-build home warranty, such as one supplied by NHBC, lasts for 10 years, the correction of smaller issues, or snags, are only rectified for free within the first two years of ownership. After that period, only larger, structural issues are covered by the warranty.

Snagging Reports includes a professional snagging inspection and covers a wide range of property checks, including paintwork, plastering, joinery, doors, finishes, kitchens, bathrooms, fittings, appliances, plumbing, heating, electrics, lighting, windows, ventilation, locks, sealants, brickwork, roofing, drainage, gutters, paths, driveways, fencing and landscaping.

A quote for an inspection is generated through the SortRefer platform, and following instruction, The Professional Snagging Company will contact the clients directly to arrange an appointment. The report is supplied directly to clients within 48 hours of inspection and offered across England, Wales and parts of Scotland.

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Andrew Sadler, SortRefer’s business manager, said: “We’re always looking to work with trusted partners to deliver value to our introducers and their clients. Our partnership with The Professional Snagging Company allows us to offer a high-quality, professional service that supports buyers through an important stage of the new-build journey.”