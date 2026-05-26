Afin Bank promotes Lankey to CCO

Rob Lankey has been promoted to chief commercial officer (CCO) at Afin Bank, overseeing the bank’s lending strategy and managing the specialist lender’s sales team.

Lankey (pictured) first joined Afin as director of credit during its launch phase last year, before taking on the role of national sales director at the start of this year as the team expanded with the appointment of a number of new business development managers (BDMs).

As CCO, Lankey will help shape Afin as it reinforces its presence in the marketplace, supporting borrowers who may not meet mainstream mortgage criteria, such as the self-employed, workers with multiple incomes, qualified professionals, high-net-worth (HNW) borrowers and foreign nationals working in the UK.

Lankey said: “This is the perfect opportunity to bring all my experience and expertise together to help brokers support their clients by offering the right mortgage products, personalised underwriting and high standards of customer service.”

Lankey has over 35 years’ experience in credit, operations and commercial roles in the mortgage industry, particularly in the intermediary sector. He has been involved in the start-up or early stages of six banks and lenders, including Aldermore, and served as chief executive of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB).

Jason Oakley, chief executive of Afin Bank, said: “Rob’s knowledge of mortgage lending and his understanding of the needs of both our broker partners and our customers has been vital in helping get Afin to where we are today.

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“I am delighted that he has been promoted to chief commercial officer because it reflects his hard work so far and means he will continue to help shape the bank and drive our lending forward as Afin continues to grow.”