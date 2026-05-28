Fleet Mortgages joins the OPDA to deliver home buying reform

Fleet Mortgages has become the latest member of the Open Property Data Association (OPDA), joining the industry-wide drive to modernise the UK property market through open and standardised data sharing.

The move comes at a pivotal moment in its own development, as the lender, owned by Starling Bank, invests in technology and data capabilities designed to enhance how it serves brokers and customers.

By joining the OPDA, Fleet will join the industry efforts to reduce inefficiencies, improve decision-making, and support a more joined-up approach across lenders, brokers, conveyancers and valuers.

Toni Coulson, data insights director for Fleet Mortgages, said: “As a lender, we have deep insight into where delays occur and how data could be used more effectively to streamline decision-making and reduce friction for brokers and customers alike.

“However, for this to succeed, the industry must remain focused on the end customer and for Fleet particularly, keeping sight of the critical role of the broker. Any move towards greater data sharing has to deliver a clear and tangible benefit, whether that’s saving time, reducing complexity or removing the need for repetitive admin.”

The OPDA is the independent body driving the transformation of the UK’s property market through the use of smart data and trusted standards.

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Earlier this week, proptech firm Kotini showed for the first time how open data from HM Land Registry could be accessed, verified, and shared securely from start to finish – offering a glimpse into the future of home buying.

Maria Harris, the OPDA’s chair, said: “This is a great time for Fleet Mortgages to be joining OPDA as part of its own growth and development as a business. Fleet will bring valuable insight to our work, particularly around how property and finance data can be used to streamline mortgage origination processes and improve the journey from offer to completion.”