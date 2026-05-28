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Complex Buy To Let

TML and Shawbrook improve BTL mortgage pricing

TML and Shawbrook improve BTL mortgage pricing
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
May 28, 2026
Updated:
May 28, 2026
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has launched a limited-edition five-year fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) range, with rates starting from 4.74%.

Deals are available with 2% and 5% completion fee options and include a free valuation.

The lender has also reduced rates by up to 15 basis points (bps) across selected two- and five-year fixed mortgages, with five-year fixed rates for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) now starting from 5.06%.

TML has also introduced enhancements across its multi-loan offering, alongside the removal of the £150 application fee across all expat products.

 

Shawbrook lowers pricing

Shawbrook has cut rates in its specialist BTL range by up to 25bps.

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Rates for single lets between £150,000 and £2.5m now start from 4.84%, while rates for HMO and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) products of up to 10 units now start from 4.89%.

Daryl Norkett (pictured), director of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “We know brokers and landlords continue to look for flexibility, competitive pricing and specialist support as the buy-to-let market evolves.

“These latest enhancements across both the Shawbrook and TML buy-to-let propositions are designed to provide brokers with more opportunities to support their landlord clients, whether through lower pricing, greater product flexibility or broader accessibility across specialist lending scenarios.”

Earlier this week, Shawbrook launched a dedicated proposition to serve the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) market.

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buy-to-let mortgage
Shawbrook
The Mortgage Lender (TML)

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