Quilter hires Trundle to head up mortgage network relationships

Quilter Financial Planning has appointed Rachel Trundle as head of adviser relationships for its mortgage network.

Trundle (pictured) will oversee the relationship management team and work with appointed representative firms across the network.

She joins from The Exeter, where she was national account manager and brings more than 20 years’ experience across financial services and protection markets. Her background spans national account management, strategic partnerships, relationship management and business development.

Prior to joining The Exeter, Trundle held national account development roles at Friends Life UK and has also founded and led businesses outside financial services.

She will report to Zara Bray, distribution director for Quilter’s mortgage and protection network.

Bray said: “Rachel brings strong experience in the protection market and a clear understanding of the relationship between providers, advisers and firms.

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“[She] joins from The Exeter, one of the providers on our protection panel, and has worked closely with advisers across the market. That experience gives her a practical understanding of the support firms need, particularly when it comes to building strong relationships and helping advisers deliver good client outcomes.

“Her appointment reflects our continued focus on ensuring firms in the network receive consistent, practical support as they develop their businesses and serve their clients.”

Trundle: “In today’s environment, where protection is increasingly integral to comprehensive financial advice, I am excited to build on what is already an excellent proposition. This role offers the opportunity to further strengthen Quilter’s focus on protection and I look forward to supporting advisers to continue to deliver fantastic outcomes for their clients.”