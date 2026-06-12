AMI Annual Dinner 2026 – all the photos

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) held its annual dinner at the JW Marriott in London last night.

Members of the organisation gathered to hear CEO Stephanie Charman announce a brand refresh – to reflect its work across advice, mortgages and insurance – as well as the AMI’s plans for its continued advocacy for the sector.

Chair Andrew Montlake also spoke, saying the organisation would ensure advice remained central to the mortgage sector.

Check out the photos of the evening.