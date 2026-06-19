Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/06/2026

Readers were also interested in OSB Group’s Emily Hollands explaining how her broadened role would reshape the company’s approach, while the news that landlords had introduced fewer rent rises in the first month of the new Renters’ Rights Act also garnered some attention.
FCA calls on later life lending market to ‘step forward’ to fill retirement funding gap
Interview: Hollands’ enhanced OSB role will aid a ‘cohesive’ structure for brokersSponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let
Sponsored by Aldermore
Fewer landlords impose rent rises on existing tenants in first month of Renters’ Rights Act
L&G Mortgage Club names Accord’s Chahal as key relationship manager
Santander makes rate changes; TMW cuts BTL rates; Gen H lowers high-LTV rates – round-up
June asking prices see steepest fall in 14 years as sellers attempt to entice buyers
Millions of homeowners with over £200,000 of housing wealth heading for retirement income shortfall