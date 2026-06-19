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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/06/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/06/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 19, 2026
Updated:
June 19, 2026
The regulator sending a warning message to the later life lending sector to "step forward" with solutions to plug the retirement funding gap was the top story this week.

Readers were also interested in OSB Group’s Emily Hollands explaining how her broadened role would reshape the company’s approach, while the news that landlords had introduced fewer rent rises in the first month of the new Renters’ Rights Act also garnered some attention.

 

FCA calls on later life lending market to ‘step forward’ to fill retirement funding gap

Interview: Hollands’ enhanced OSB role will aid a ‘cohesive’ structure for brokers

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Fewer landlords impose rent rises on existing tenants in first month of Renters’ Rights Act

L&G Mortgage Club names Accord’s Chahal as key relationship manager

Portfolio landlords rethink holdings despite rising yields

Santander makes rate changes; TMW cuts BTL rates; Gen H lowers high-LTV rates – round-up

June asking prices see steepest fall in 14 years as sellers attempt to entice buyers

Millions of homeowners with over £200,000 of housing wealth heading for retirement income shortfall

Royal London pays out record level of protection claims

Dudley BS completes record £130.9m in mortgage lending

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