Newcastle BS adds 70% LTVs and expands tracker range

Newcastle for Intermediaries, the broker-facing arm of Newcastle Building Society, has added fee-assisted products to its 70% loan-to-value (LTV) range.

The mutual said the range would give borrowers more choice and flexibility, as the fee-assisted options allow borrowers to manage the costs associated with remortgaging through benefits such as free legal fees.

Further, Newcastle Building Society has widened its base rate tracker offering across 70-95% LTV.

This includes its standard and Enhanced+ offering, which gives borrowers access to loan-to-income (LTI) multiples of up to six times income.

The two-year base rate tracker with a £999 fee has an initial rate of 4.25% at 70% LTV, 4.45% at 80% LTV and 4.75% at 90% LTV.

Across its Enhanced+ range, the two-year tracker with a £1,499 fee at 65% LTV is priced at 4.85%, while it is 4.95% at 80% LTV.

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Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re committed to providing brokers with a broad and competitive range of mortgage solutions that meet the evolving needs of their clients.

“These new products give intermediaries greater choice, whether they’re supporting borrowers looking to reduce mortgage costs or those seeking the flexibility of a tracker product. Alongside our recent rate reductions, they further strengthen our proposition and demonstrate our ongoing support for the intermediary market.”