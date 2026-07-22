TMG launches TMG Financial Services brand

TMG Mortgage Network has announced the launch of its new brand, TMG Financial Services (TMG FS).

The new brand provides advice in three core areas – mortgage, protection and later life lending.

It said the move positioned TMG as a broader financial services group with the ability to support both advisers and consumers, while continuing to invest in growth, technology, compliance and client outcomes.

Clients will benefit from the expertise, systems and compliance standards already established within the wider TMG Network, with advisers operating under a robust Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) compliance framework.

Improving personalised advice in the local community

TMG FS will support TMG’s local presence in Rotherham, with advisers based at its HQ to serve enquiries generated through its community and educational outreach work.

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Whether clients are buying their first home, remortgaging, reviewing their protection needs or considering later life lending options, they will be able to speak to a TMG adviser for practical guidance.

Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network and TMG FS, said: “Too many people leave school without understanding money, mortgages, protection or the financial decisions they will face in adult life. TMG FS gives us a platform to support families directly, but also to build something bigger around education, schools and community impact.”