Tweedy and Batchelor exit Belmont Green and Vida Homeloans

  • 09/01/2020
David Tweedy and Guy Batchelor are set to exit specialist lender Belmont Green and its mortgage brand Vida Homeloans.

 

Anth Mooney, former director of financial services at Virgin Money and ex-Northern Rock director, has been appointed CEO of Belmont Green subject to regulatory approval and will take up his position at the end of January.

He will succeed current CEO David Tweedy, who will be leaving the business once he has completed the handover of the role.

Louisa Sedgwick has taken over from Guy Batchelor (pictured) as managing director mortgage of its mortgage brand Vida Homeloans as he also exits the company.  She will report directly to Mooney as a member of the executive committee. 

Mooney spent six years at Virgin Money and his previous roles include a 15-year stint as retail banking director at Northern Rock, two years as managing director of Thomas Cook Money and most recently, seven months as CEO of Caversham Finance. 

Sedgwick has been director of sales at Vida since its launch in 2016 and was recently made the first female chair of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA). 

Sedgwick said: “It is an amazing time to take on the managing director mortgages role as we continue to grow the business. I am looking forward to working with Anthony and the rest of the team to take Vida to the next level.” 

Mooney added: “I’m excited by the opportunity to work with the senior team to deliver the next stage of Belmont Green’s journey and the further development of Vida’s intermediary-focused lending proposition.  

David has given us a great platform to build from, and I am delighted to be taking the reins for the next stage of its development.” 

Belmont Green said it is undergoing a “high growth and transformation phase” in preparation for potential investors and a banking licence application. 

As well as this, it has recently appointed Carol Sergeant CBE, former chief risk officer of Lloyds Banking Group, and Robin Churchouse, former finance director of Yorkshire Building Society, as independent non-executive directors. 

Steve Haggerty, chairman of Belmont Green, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank David and Guy for leading us through the first chapter of Belmont Green’s existence and for building Vida Homeloans, a mortgage lender that is known and respected throughout the industry.  

“I also know that Anth’s experience and expertise are the right combination to take us on to the next stage of our development and that Louisa’s promotion will mean continuity and consistency for Vida’s important intermediary partners.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

