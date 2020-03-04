You are here: Home - News -

Platform hires Fred Sharp as head of intermediaries

  • 04/03/2020
Fred Sharp is to join the Co-op Bank as head of intermediaries at its lending arm Platform.

 

He joins from CYBG where he was head of mortgage distribution.

Under the role, Sharp will build on and strengthen existing strategic relationships with brokers and corporate partners.

He will be responsible for maintaining new business momentum to help the brand grow amid a competitive market.

At the same time, the bank has promoted Carolyne Gregory to head of retail lending where she will be responsible for developing and delivering the bank’s retail lending strategy.

She is a product and commercial leader specialised in mortgages.

Gregory joined the lender from HSBC in 2014.

Darrell Evans, chief commercial officer at The Co-operative Bank said: “I am delighted that Fred has decided to join The Co-operative Bank, and I am looking forward to working with him and Carolyne.

“We see significant opportunities for further growth in our intermediary mortgage business and our mortgage leadership team will seek to maintain the momentum that we established through 2019 and build on our successful performance of last year.

“The mortgage market remains highly competitive. Our focus will be to maintain our high levels of service and continue to offer good value mortgage products, as well as improving our systems and processes to make placing business with us faster and easier for brokers.”

Last week the Co-op reported gross new mortgage lending in 2019 at £3.8bn, down from £4.3bn in 2018.

